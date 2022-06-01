ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tracking the Tropics: Development likely in Gulf this week

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago

The NBC2 First Alert Hurricane Team is monitoring an increased chance of tropical development in the next several days as the remnants of what was formerly Hurricane Agatha over the Pacific Ocean drift across the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

Even though Agatha dissipated over the mountainous terrain of Mexico yesterday, the system’s remnant moisture has a good chance to organize into an area of low pressure after it moves back over water in the next few days.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center gives this area of tropical moisture a 70% chance to develop within the next 2 days and an 80% chance to develop within the next five days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49NtjP_0fwmneJn00

The latest set of model plots show a general movement to the northeast toward south Florida from Friday into Saturday. Today’s models have trended slightly farther south, but it’s important to note these “spaghetti” plots often change from day to day and aren’t as accurate with newly developing tropical systems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VaLRq_0fwmneJn00

The biggest change in the forecast this morning is that the American model (also referred to as the GFS model) is now coming into better agreement with the European forecast model, which brings heavy rain and breezy weather into parts of Southwest Florida on Friday and Saturday.

The two models are not in complete agreement on the track and strength, but that’s not uncommon with potential systems that haven’t yet developed.

The good news is neither model brings a particularly strong storm into south Florida. Strong wind shear combined with dry air would likely prevent the system from becoming anything more than a tropical storm.

However, that doesn’t mean we won’t see significant impacts. The main concern for our area will be heavy rain and possible flooding.

How much rain we see in Southwest Florida greatly depends on the track of this system, but it’s very possible parts of our area see anywhere from 3-5″ of rain.

The European model, which brings the most tropical moisture through Southwest Florida, paints as much as 5-6″ of rain in parts of our area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mINK_0fwmneJn00

The GFS, the model that keeps more of this moisture farther south, shows as much as 2-4″ of rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2biR2I_0fwmneJn00

If the storm reaches tropical storm strength, the first name on the list is Alex.

Count on NBC 2 for updates and tracking information for the 2022 Hurricane Season.

Are you prepared for the season? Now’s a great time to get up to speed on your knowledge of the tropics. Check out our free online hurricane guide here.

Comments / 1

