UPDATE: 11-year-old girl found safe in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City law enforcement officials say police shot and wounded a woman after she tried to run over an officer following a failed traffic stop and chase. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says the incident began about 4 a.m. Tuesday after officers unsuccessfully...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A 40-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars this morning, accused of assaulting two women. Authorities say the incident started Tuesday afternoon when one of the victims saw a man by her relative’s vehicle.
BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Miss South Dakota Competition took place Thursday night, and two took home preliminary awards. Miss Rapid City Carly Goodhart received the $500 scholarship Social Impact Pitch award after presenting her social impact initiative, “Woman Up: Upping the Education and Access to Women’s Health.”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Prosecutors won't seek the death penalty for a New York man charged with killing three people in Rapid City. The Rapid City Journal reports Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo told a judge Tuesday that he wasn't aware the 45-day deadline for making a decision had passed four days earlier.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A minimum-security state prison inmate has been placed on escape status in Rapid City. Inmate Malcolm Little Brave left his community service jobsite in Rapid City without authorization June 2 and failed to return to the Rapid City Community Work Center, according to the Department of Corrections.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man will spend 10 years in federal prison after being convicted on two separate charges. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Nikki Joshua James Coomes has been sentenced to federal prison, with 5 years of supervised release.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A woman died in the two-vehicle crash near Reptile Gardens that happened yesterday, May 31. Officials say a 2010 Buick LaCrosse was going east on Highway 16 when it veered to the right and hit a guardrail. The car then drove across both lanes going east, through the median, and into the westbound lanes of traffic. The Buick collided head-on with a Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, which was going west.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An Oglala man, 65-year-old Coletius Rouillard, has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash near Piedmont Friday. Police say Rouillard, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a release from the state Department...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team or UNET is a program in Western South Dakota that aims to help identify, disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking organizations in the community. In Pennington County alone, meth and heroin usage continues to rise. Programs, like UNET, have been...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 78-year-old woman injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16 Tuesday afternoon has died, according to a South Dakota Department of Public Safety release. Her name has not been released, pending notification of her family. The woman was driving eastbound on Highway 16 (five...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was shot by a Rapid City police officer following a pursuit from North Rapid into Rapid Valley early Tuesday morning. The woman’s name nor her condition has been released at the time this story was posted. “Any time we have a shooting...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Highway Patrol says one driver was arrested after a crash over Memorial Day Weekend. Authorities say it happened Sunday on I-90. A grey car rear-ended a second car, and they both went into the median. The grey car then entered the westbound lanes and left the scene.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man charged after a fatal shooting at the Dakota Rose Inn in April of last year reached a plea deal with prosecutors. 56 year old William Long now says he’s guilty of aiding and abetting aggravated assault, in relation to the incident, that left Jesus Vance dead.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With warmer weather comes more hikers. Out in the Black Hills, people are already making their way to the trails. In the Black Hills, there are hundreds of trails that thousands of people use each year. On Thursday, Sara and Taylor Aguirre from Florida...
RAPID CITY, S.D (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota National Guard will host its 38th annual Golden Coyote training exercise in the Black Hills. The training will take place on June 11–25 to provide military units with relevant training opportunities in support of overseas contingency operations and homeland defense, according to a press release from the South Dakota National Guard.
SPEARFISH — Have you seen the mountain goats in Spearfish Canyon?. Almost six years ago, the one I call “Granny Nanny” found the Canyon, and decided to stick around. In the past, various groups of goats have come and gone, but her story is different. She’s one...
Although the deadly Rapid City flash flood of June 9, 1972 had little physical effect on Custer County itself, many county residents have vivid memories of the event and some, who were either directly impacted by the deluge or helped with the cleanup, remember it well. More than 15 inches...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - SLH Holdings of Brookings and Val-Add Service Corporation of Sioux Falls will create a $28 million senior living community project on the Elkhorn Ridge in Spearfish. According to SLH Holdings, the construction is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2022 and will be completed 16-18 months thereafter.
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s summer water restrictions are now in place until the end of August. During that three-month stretch, even-numbered addresses can water outdoors on even-numbered days and odd-numbered addresses can water on odd-numbered days. The restrictions are in place to get ahead of any potential future drought problems.
Comments / 0