ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UPDATE: 11-year-old girl found safe in Rapid City

By Marissa Lute
KELOLAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police say as of 7:51...

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Federal drug sentence; fatal Rapid City crash; 8th grader gets message from Mars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A 40-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars this morning, accused of assaulting two women. Authorities say the incident started Tuesday afternoon when one of the victims saw a man by her relative’s vehicle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S D#Kelo#Rapid City Police
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City inmate on escape status

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A minimum-security state prison inmate has been placed on escape status in Rapid City. Inmate Malcolm Little Brave left his community service jobsite in Rapid City without authorization June 2 and failed to return to the Rapid City Community Work Center, according to the Department of Corrections.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pine Ridge man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man will spend 10 years in federal prison after being convicted on two separate charges. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Nikki Joshua James Coomes has been sentenced to federal prison, with 5 years of supervised release.
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
KELOLAND TV

Woman dies in crash near Reptile Gardens, officials say

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A woman died in the two-vehicle crash near Reptile Gardens that happened yesterday, May 31. Officials say a 2010 Buick LaCrosse was going east on Highway 16 when it veered to the right and hit a guardrail. The car then drove across both lanes going east, through the median, and into the westbound lanes of traffic. The Buick collided head-on with a Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, which was going west.
kotatv.com

Man identified as victim of deadly crash near Piedmont

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An Oglala man, 65-year-old Coletius Rouillard, has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash near Piedmont Friday. Police say Rouillard, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a release from the state Department...
PIEDMONT, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City UNET helps identify, disrupt, dismantle drug trafficking

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team or UNET is a program in Western South Dakota that aims to help identify, disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking organizations in the community. In Pennington County alone, meth and heroin usage continues to rise. Programs, like UNET, have been...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Woman injured in Hwy 16 crash has died

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 78-year-old woman injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16 Tuesday afternoon has died, according to a South Dakota Department of Public Safety release. Her name has not been released, pending notification of her family. The woman was driving eastbound on Highway 16 (five...
kotatv.com

RCPD officer shoots woman following high-speed chase

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was shot by a Rapid City police officer following a pursuit from North Rapid into Rapid Valley early Tuesday morning. The woman’s name nor her condition has been released at the time this story was posted. “Any time we have a shooting...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

DUI hit-and-run over Memorial Day weekend

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Highway Patrol says one driver was arrested after a crash over Memorial Day Weekend. Authorities say it happened Sunday on I-90. A grey car rear-ended a second car, and they both went into the median. The grey car then entered the westbound lanes and left the scene.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Change of plea in 2021 Dakota Rose Inn shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man charged after a fatal shooting at the Dakota Rose Inn in April of last year reached a plea deal with prosecutors. 56 year old William Long now says he’s guilty of aiding and abetting aggravated assault, in relation to the incident, that left Jesus Vance dead.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

As more hikers hit the trails, safety is a must

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With warmer weather comes more hikers. Out in the Black Hills, people are already making their way to the trails. In the Black Hills, there are hundreds of trails that thousands of people use each year. On Thursday, Sara and Taylor Aguirre from Florida...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Temporary increased military traffic comming to South Dakota towns

RAPID CITY, S.D (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota National Guard will host its 38th annual Golden Coyote training exercise in the Black Hills. The training will take place on June 11–25 to provide military units with relevant training opportunities in support of overseas contingency operations and homeland defense, according to a press release from the South Dakota National Guard.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Granny Nanny — the matriarch of Spearfish Canyon mountain goats

SPEARFISH — Have you seen the mountain goats in Spearfish Canyon?. Almost six years ago, the one I call “Granny Nanny” found the Canyon, and decided to stick around. In the past, various groups of goats have come and gone, but her story is different. She’s one...
SPEARFISH, SD
custercountychronicle.com

Remembering the Flood of 1972

Although the deadly Rapid City flash flood of June 9, 1972 had little physical effect on Custer County itself, many county residents have vivid memories of the event and some, who were either directly impacted by the deluge or helped with the cleanup, remember it well. More than 15 inches...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

$28 million senior living community slated for Spearfish

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - SLH Holdings of Brookings and Val-Add Service Corporation of Sioux Falls will create a $28 million senior living community project on the Elkhorn Ridge in Spearfish. According to SLH Holdings, the construction is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2022 and will be completed 16-18 months thereafter.
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City water restrictions in effect until August

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s summer water restrictions are now in place until the end of August. During that three-month stretch, even-numbered addresses can water outdoors on even-numbered days and odd-numbered addresses can water on odd-numbered days. The restrictions are in place to get ahead of any potential future drought problems.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy