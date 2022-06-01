UPDATE: 11-year-old girl found safe in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A woman died in the two-vehicle crash near Reptile Gardens that happened yesterday, May 31. Officials say a 2010 Buick LaCrosse was going east on Highway 16 when it veered to the right and hit a guardrail. The car then drove across both lanes going east, through the median, and into the westbound lanes of traffic. The Buick collided head-on with a Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, which was going west.

