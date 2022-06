The Panthers Softball and Baseball teams will get to see a conference opponent twice tonight when they take on the Van Meter Bulldogs in a varsity double header. The Panthers softball team is riding high after their first win of the season which came in a 14-12 victory over the Madrid Tigers on Tuesday but it wasn’t just any victory, it was a three home run effort which included a walk off grand slam outing that propelled the Panthers girls over the Tigers. The home runs came courtesy of Grace Webner, Jaidyn Sellers and one walk off grand slam from Jazmyn Sellers. The Panthers girls are coming into tonight’s matchup with an overall record of 1-5 on the season so far. The Panthers girls will be taking on a Bulldogs team that is currently second place in the West Central Activities Conference.

