New York City, NY

Ballot deadline passes with no paperwork from Cuomo

 3 days ago
NEW YORK — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appears to have opted against mounting an independent run for his old job — at least for now. Cuomo, who resigned in August amid allegations he sexually harassed multiple women, had said he was open to running for governor this year, despite...

Thrillist

Mayor Eric Adams Wants to End NYC's Antiquated Anti-Dancing Laws

New Yorkers looking to get some new spots to dance in the city might find Mayor Eric Adams to be their biggest supporter. On Wednesday, June 1, Adams announced that he's looking to make it easier for bars and lounges to host dancing crowds by changing NYC's existing zoning regulations. This set of rules is a leftover from New York's old Cabaret Law, which in 1926 made dancing, singing, and musical entertainment illegal in businesses, like bars, that didn't have a license for it.
caribbeantoday.com

New York State Democratic Legislator Hails Passage of Voting Rights Act

NEW YORK, New York – A Caribbean American New York State Democratic legislator has hailed the New York State Senate’s passage of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act (VRA) of New York which provides legal recourse for denying or abridging any individual’s right to vote. The...
W42ST.nyc

Governor Hochul Announces Suspension of Gas Sales Tax — but Will It Change Anything on 11th Avenue?

New York temperatures, rents, and gas prices — all on the rise with little end in sight. But at least in one case, things may change, as Governor Hochul announced a reduction in gas tax collection through the end of the year.   “Fuel prices have surged in recent months, hurting working families and small businesses […] The post Governor Hochul Announces Suspension of Gas Sales Tax — but Will It Change Anything on 11th Avenue? appeared first on W42ST.
CBS New York

New York voter guide for June 2022 primary election

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers need to register to vote by Friday in order to cast their ballots in the June primary elections. The primaries include the races for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor and state assembly. Early voting for the elections begins June 18 and Election Day is June 28.See below for other key deadlines:June 3 - Last day to register to vote for the primary elections. CLICK HERE to register online.June 7 - CBS2 hosts debate between Democratic candidates in New York governor race.June 8 - Last day to request a change of address on your voter registration.June 13 - Last day to request an absentee ballot application online. CLICK HERE to request online.CBS2 will also host a debate between the Republican contenders in New York governor race.June 18 - June 26 - Early voting period. CLICK HERE to find your early voting site. CLICK HERE for NYC sites.June 28 - Primary Election Day. CLICK HERE to find your election day site. Note: Early voting sites are often different from Election Day.
norwoodnews.org

Fernández Announces Campaign Run for Biaggi’s Senate Seat in Bronx/Westchester

As expected, Bronx Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernández (A.D. 80) formally announced on Thursday, June 2, her intent to run to represent the people of New York’s 34th State senate district, currently represented by Sen. Alessandra Biaggi in the upcoming June senatorial primaries to be held on August 23. The senate district covers parts of both The Bronx and Westchester counties, and as reported, Biaggi has announced that she is now running for Congress in New York’s 17th congressional district.
Queens Post

Astoria Progressive Bows Out of Congressional Race Due to Redistricting

Rana Abdelhamid, an Astoria progressive who mounted a campaign for the 12th Congressional District, announced Tuesday that she is no longer running due to redistricting. Abdelhamid, a young Muslim woman who entered the race more than a year ago with the backing of Justice Democrats, issued a statement Tuesday noting that the new map had cut her out of the district.
CBS New York

CDC downgrades NYC's COVID alert level

NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
2 On Your Side

NY poised to to raise age for semiautomatic rifles

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York would ban the purchase or possession of a semi-automatic rifle for individuals below the age of 21 as part of a package of the Democratic-led Legislature plan to pass this week with the governor's approval. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democratic legislative leaders announced...
WGAU

Here's what states are doing to address gun control

NEW YORK — Just days after two mass shootings took place in New York and Texas, state lawmakers are pushing for tighter gun laws in an effort to mitigate gun violence around the country. The move from officials in several states comes as federal lawmakers fail to take any...
CBS New York

NYCHA apartments could get repairs with preservation trust

NEW YORK -- Much-needed repairs may be coming to New York City Housing Authority residents.CBS2's Leah Mishkin breaks down the bill awaiting the governor's signature and the reaction from the people who have experienced dangerous conditions inside their homes.For the past year, Aida Robles has been sleeping in her living room. The NYCHA resident says she had water damage in her bedroom and repairs have still not been made. She also says her unit has mold.NYCHA's chair and CEO Greg Russ acknowledges all of the 170,000 NYCHA units need repairs. The cost to do the work? About $40 billion."Inside the...
