Belle Chasse, LA

State Police Investigating Attempted Murder of Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelle Chasse – On May 31, 2022, around 3 a.m., Louisiana State Police was requested by the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a serious injury crash, involving one of their deputies, which occurred during a pursuit. The crash occurred on LA 407 near the Woodland Highway Bridge in Belle Chasse....

