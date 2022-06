Achievement enthusiasts will love that their hobby just got a lot easier. This is because, after a new Xbox update, you’ll be able to view secret achievements from wherever you are playing an Xbox game. Before, the console would let you know an achievement was secret, but you’d have to search online to figure out what it was. But starting this month, you can choose to reveal secret achievements, according to a new Xbox Wire blog post.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO