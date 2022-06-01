ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Carlisle SHINES mural means more than what meets the eye

By Anthony Durso, Kayla Schmidt
 3 days ago

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s not your standard after-school group, but it is a group of students that share something in common.

It’s called Carlisle SHINES a loss support group that, for the last nine years school years, heard each other’s heartbreaks.

“I asked them to come up with all the words that they could think of the group thinks of group so they wrote, those are the words they came up with, so we mixed them around and came up with SHINES,” said Carlisle High School teacher and grief support group leader.

“And the hope is they don’t need us anymore you know once they got what they need the tools they need to move on,” said Ropper.

The group does a community service project every year. They have planted trees and visited nursing homes, but this year they want to create a lasting metaphor, something anyone can visit.

For example, a student like Belma. She worked on the mural and said it has opened up a conversation that proves the point — art can touch anyone’s heart and help heal.

“Like to know someone’s always going to be there, someone’s always going to understand you – even if you don’t have a group like this to be in I just want to get the word out that you can talk about it even if you don’t want to,” she said.

Lancaster County CAP to host first-ever “Senior” Prom

For another student, Layton, it came full circle. He originally joined just to help out a friend. A year from the date he joined, his grandfather passed away. “It just helped me as well,” said Layton.

The mural is now up in Carlisle and it’s already helping others, a woman passing stopped to look and said this, “My husband passed away in this last year in April and I read that poem for his memorial service and when I looked across and saw the butterflies it made me feel that he loved butterflies.”

Supplies for the mural were provided by a donation from the Charles Bruce Foundation, a local non-profit that supports the arts. The mural is located on the North Street side of the Carlisle Antique Mall.

