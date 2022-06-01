ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temporary Broadway ramp to open in Providence

By Sam LaFrance
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Drivers will notice more changes as part of the 6/10 interchange project in Rhode...

RIDOT, local leaders break ground on historic Rt. 146 project

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation were joined by state and local leaders on Friday to break ground on the Route 146 reconstruction project. Gov. Dan McKee, Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, and Rep. David Cicilline joined RIDOT director Peter Alviti at for...
36 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this June

WHAT: Show Dad just how much you appreciate him (and his corny jokes) as you cruise by the Providence Riverwalk, Waterplace Park and Providence Harbor. The fifty-minute cruise tour will be narrated, and you can choose to BYOB in a personal cooler or get a drink from the Providence River Boat Co. store before climbing aboard. Cruises depart hourly between noon –7 p.m. Adults $26; children seventeen and younger $21. Where: 101 Dyer St., Providence. more info: 580-2628, providenceriverboat.com.
All of RI back in ‘medium’ COVID-19 community level

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Department of Health said the CDC now has all of Rhode Island back at the medium community level for COVID-19. Newport County was the lone area in the high level last week. Two weeks ago, four of the five counties in the...
Schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts receive threats from same suspect

A list of schools in southern New England were the victim of threats. According to Providence Public Schools, several schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts received threatening phone calls from the same person on Friday morning. Officials stated that it is believed that the threats were not credible, but felt it was important to keep families informed during this tense time.
Fun Ways to Celebrate Father’s Day in Rhode Island

Father’s Day falls on June 19, and as the summer season approaches, Rhode Island has many unique spots for families to celebrate their dads. From breweries and live music to rail tours and outrageously large ice cream sundaes, there is no doubt there is something exciting to do with your dad this year.
Fall River Is About to Get Its First Pride Crosswalk

Fall River will welcome its first-ever Pride crosswalk downtown, one of many steps the city is taking to show its support to the LGBTQ community. Growing up on the SouthCoast, I never noticed any real public displays of inclusion in our area, so it makes my heart so happy to know that Fall River is making a permanent installation.
5 Places to Celebrate National Doughnut Day in Rhode Island

Who doesn’t love those sugary halos sent from heaven? Whether you have them with coffee, as a well-deserved treat, or even as an ice cream sandwich, there is much to celebrate about doughnuts. Luckily for you, Rhode Island boasts an abundance of gourmet doughnut shops that will make all of your confectionary dreams come true.
LTE: JIM DE RENTIS

Since I attended my first Pride parade in 1986, a lot has changed. For much of the past 30 years it felt like we were continually moving forward, due to the successes and sacrifices of the LGBTQ+ community, we finally started to see our rights enshrined in law. Here in Providence we celebrated as we elected the first openly gay Mayor of a capital city. Brett and I had to get married in Massachusetts in 2008 because it wasn’t yet legal in Rhode Island, but a few years later we finally won the right for marriage equality here at home. I am proud to live in a city that values and respects diversity.
McKee to hold small business roundtable in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee will hold a small business roundtable in Central Falls on Thursday. The governor’s office says he will meet with small businesses to learn how he can help and to get feedback on his budget proposal. The roundtable will be held...
Town, Residents Discuss Waterfront & Summer

This time of year, the area transforms from peaceful to popular. Summer may be the season most of us long for, but it has come with downsides for some residents who live near the water in East Greenwich. That’s because their perfect Eden for eight months of the year becomes something different during the warm weather months – a destination for people from around the state to eat, drink and be merry.
Traffic obstacle puts BVP plan in jeopardy

CUMBERLAND – Some aspects of a traffic and circulation plan at Blackstone Valley Prep High School on Broad Street have been improved, a peer reviewer told the Cumberland Planning Board last week, but there are still a number of concerns, particularly around enforcement. Changes did not move the needle...
Newport to raise Pride flag at City Hall

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The City of Newport will hold a ceremony to raise the Pride flag at City Hall on Friday. The flag will be raised at 5 p.m. to recognize Pride month. Pride month runs throughout June to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The city will hold Pride...
