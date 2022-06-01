Temporary Broadway ramp to open in Providence

Since I attended my first Pride parade in 1986, a lot has changed. For much of the past 30 years it felt like we were continually moving forward, due to the successes and sacrifices of the LGBTQ+ community, we finally started to see our rights enshrined in law. Here in Providence we celebrated as we elected the first openly gay Mayor of a capital city. Brett and I had to get married in Massachusetts in 2008 because it wasn’t yet legal in Rhode Island, but a few years later we finally won the right for marriage equality here at home. I am proud to live in a city that values and respects diversity.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO