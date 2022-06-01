ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conesville, IA

Iowa man arrested for OWI after driving too slow on interstate

By jhunter
KCJJ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iowa man was arrested for OWI when a Sheriff’s deputy reportedly saw him creeping along Interstate 380 at about 20 miles an hour. The incident occurred around 2:15 am Tuesday when 29-year-old Genaro...

www.1630kcjj.com

Comments / 1

Related
KCJJ

Missouri man arrested after allegedly pointing handgun at vehicle

A Missouri man faces charges after allegedly pointing a handgun at a motorist on Highway 218 Friday afternoon. According to police reports, 32-year-old Ethan Messer of Monroe City was traveling southbound on the highway near Hills at around 4:15 pm Friday in the left hand lane when he came up on a slow-moving semi. He reportedly made an abrupt lane change that caused a motorist behind Messer to nearly hit him. The driver of the vehicle honked his horn at Messer.
HILLS, IA
KCRG.com

University of Iowa Police investigating following a report of an assault with a weapon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -University of Iowa police are investigating after responding to a report of an assault with a weapon early Saturday morning. The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety sent out a Hawk Alert around 1:40 a.m. saying police were on scene at Cactus 3. That restaurant is at 114 South Clinton St in Iowa City. They said the suspect was wearing a camo hoodie, and asked people to avoid the area.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol: 2 dead in wrong-way head-on crash

MONROE, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol reports two people have died in a wrong-way head-on crash in Jasper County. The patrol reports at about 7:53 p.m., 79-year-old Dorthy Findlow, of Monroe, was driving the wrong way down Highway 163 near the Monroe exit. Troopers say Findlow's SUV hit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Conesville, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Patrol: 2 People Killed In Jasper County Wrong-Way Head-On Crash

(Monroe, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a wrong-way head-on crash in Jasper County that has left two women dead. Troopers say the crash happened just before 8:00 p-m on Highway 163 near the Monroe exit. Investigators say 79-year-old Dorthy Findlow of Monroe was headed the wrong way when the crash happened. Her SUV slammed into another SUV driven by 46-year-old Delia Vance of Pella. Troopers say Vance died before she could be taken to a hospital. Findlow made it to the hospital but doctors weren’t able to save her life.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Dispute over illegally-parked car leads to arrest of Indiana man

A dispute over an illegally-parked car in Iowa City has led to the arrest of an Indiana man. Iowa City Police were called to a fight in progress just after 5pm Tuesday on the 600 block of South Dubuque Street. One person told arriving officers that he had been taking a photo of an illegally-parked car when 30-year-old Terrence Lynch of Indianapolis approached and attacked him. Lynch allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the face, even after the man fell to the ground. The victim fought back by punching Lynch in the face after Lynch reportedly grabbed the man around the neck. A third party was able to separate the two.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Driver killed in Linn County single-vehicle crash identified

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities have identified the person who died in the single vehicle crash in Linn County on Thursday. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said Colby Stepanek, 32, of Fairfax, died in the crash. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened on Linn Johnson Road at...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque man arrested after threating to kill people at bar

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 2nd at approximately 4:00 pm, police responded to the 1600 block of Asbury Road for a report of a male making threats. Witnesses say that a man came in and ordered a drink at 2:30 pm while yelling incoherent phrases and talking to himself. A bar patron suggested calling 911.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owi#Pupils#Alcohol#Driving#Sheriff
iheart.com

Two Hurt In Crash During Cedar Rapids Car Chase

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Two people are hurt after a crash that happened during a car chase in southwest Cedar Rapids. The Iowa State Patrol says troopers tried to pull over a driver on 16th Avenue Southwest for speeding Wednesday afternoon when he ran a red light and hit another car at Wiley Boulevard. The suspect, David Blauer, and a 72-year-old woman who was driving the other car both suffered injuries. Police haven't announced any charges for Blauer.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Police arrest man connected to vandalism at Clinton pool

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police arrested 20-year-old Nicholas Richmond for 2nd degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, in connection with vandalism at the Clinton Municipal Pool on June 1. Pool employees told Clinton police broken glass bottles were found in the pool that had not been there the...
CLINTON, IA
KCJJ

No charges filed after report of armed robbery in Riverside Casino parking lot

No charges have been filed despite a report late Friday night of an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office activity log, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident just after 11:15pm in the casino parking lot on Highway 22. The caller allegedly reported that the other driver brandished a gun and stole $140 from her.
RIVERSIDE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCJJ

Iowa City woman accused of breaking bottle over the head of the father of her children

An Iowa City woman faces charges that she broke a bottle over the head of the father of their two children. Coralville Police were called to an apartment on the 400 block of the Coralville Strip just after 10:45 Wednesday night. The alleged victim told police that the mother of his two juvenile children was upset with him and broke a glass bottle over his head, causing a laceration.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

Fort Madison man arrested for drug possession

Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Fort Madison man on felony drug charges. Nathan Wayne Linder was arrested on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in the 1500 block of Avenue E in Fort Madison. Linder was charged with, Possession with Intent to Deliver...
FORT MADISON, IA
KCJJ

IC probationer with history of weapons convictions arrested after semi-automatic rifle found in his apartment

A probationer with a history of weapons convictions is back behind bars after authorities report finding a semi-automatic rifle in his Iowa City residence. A search warrant was executed on 20-year-old Trayvon Stacy’s apartment on the 500 block of South Van Buren Street Thursday afternoon. An M&P 15-22 was located in his bedroom. The semi-automatic rifle reportedly had an altered serial number.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Casino Fined After Allowing Adult To Bring 4-Year-Old Onto Gaming Floor

(Burlington, IA) — State gambling regulators have fined an eastern Iowa casino for letting a customer bring a four-year-old onto the gaming floor. Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission administrator Brian Ohorilko says it happened at the Catfish Bend Casino in Burlington when “the security officer did not challenge the individual and prevent the situation from occurring.” Ohorilko says, “the minor was sitting on the lap of the adult and pushing buttons on the machine — an employee did eventually notice it and removed the customer from the floor.” There was another incident at the Catfish Bend casino involving someone older — but still under the age of 21 — who gambled for more than half an hour before security intervened. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has fined the Burlington casino 40-thousand dollars for the two incidents.
BURLINGTON, IA
WHO 13

Number of Iowa fentanyl-related deaths explodes

DES MOINES, Iowa — It is deadly. “Unless you are there when it happens there is no saving them,” said Deric Kidd. It is deceiving. “This is a 16 year old kid taking one pill that should just be a hydrocodone 500mg and should be going about their day but instead they are dying,” said […]
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Iowa City Police Department conducts death investigation

Iowa City Police Department conducts death investigation. On Tuesday May 31, 2022, the Iowa City Police Department was contacted for a welfare check on 22-year-old Alexandria Eipert. As a result of joint efforts between ICPD and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Eipert’s body was recovered on June 2.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy