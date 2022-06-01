One person killed in head-on collision

A suspect was shot and killed by police Saturday in Jonesboro after a series of events that began with the suspect shooting another person at Riceland Foods. Around 10:30 Saturday morning, Jonesboro officers were called to the scene of a shooting at Riceland Foods located in the 200 block of Gee St. They arrived to find a gunshot victim in one of the buildings. Officers rendered aid until EMS could arrive and transport the victim to an area hospital. The victim suffered serious wounds, police said.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO