One person killed in head-on collision

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is dead after a Friday night crash according to a report by Arkansas State Police. A little before 9:30 Friday evening, Dell Stinson traveled North on Highway 25 when his car crossed the center line. He was driving a 2017 GMC Sierra when...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott, one person is dead after a shooting in Jonesboro. Arkansas State Police released the name of the person killed. It was 45-year-old Walter Antreall Joyce of Memphis. Police were called to the scene of an incident at Riceland Foods...
A suspect was shot and killed by police Saturday in Jonesboro after a series of events that began with the suspect shooting another person at Riceland Foods. Around 10:30 Saturday morning, Jonesboro officers were called to the scene of a shooting at Riceland Foods located in the 200 block of Gee St. They arrived to find a gunshot victim in one of the buildings. Officers rendered aid until EMS could arrive and transport the victim to an area hospital. The victim suffered serious wounds, police said.
The Arkansas State Police is investigating a shooting incident involving multiple law enforcement officers of the Jonesboro Police Department, Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and state troopers. The officers were the targets of gunfire from a suspect who had shot a man earlier today at a Jonesboro rice mill. In...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police responded to a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon in Jonesboro. Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said dispatch got the call around 4 p.m. this afternoon about the crash on East Nettleton Avenue and East Parker Road. Police have yet to confirm any injuries. Region...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have started investigating an overnight hit-and-run accident that happened on Kanis Road. According to reports, a woman was struck by a white vehicle around 12:45 a.m., with the car leaving the area after the collision. Authorities said that the woman's injuries are...
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two months after a Cross County sheriff was shot during an exchange with a murder suspect, we are getting our first look at the encounter. Arkansas State Police released a new video of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on April 4, after 20-year-old Darius Kirkwood refused to obey commands from deputies and police to exit his vehicle.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a 37-year-old Ravenden man died in a Wednesday morning crash. According to the preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 90 in Randolph County at 8 a.m. Officers said Wilbur “Brock” Wheeler was making a left turn when he crossed...
(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were injured following a crash at the intersection of Missouri 6 and State Route Z Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mark Cooper, 55, of Jefferson, Arkansas, was northbound on Route Z, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled in front of eastbound Terry Debord, 67, of Clarksdale.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — One person was arrested Tuesday after drug residue and firearms were found at a home in Mississippi County, the sheriff's office reported. Jaime Kimbrough, 35, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.
State troopers continue to investigate a hit and run crash that left a 32 year-old Conway County man dead. With hope of identifying a suspect, the troopers are sending an appeal to the public for help in locating the vehicle that hit the bicyclist. Travis Frank Sponer was riding a...
A mother and two toddlers died in a multi-vehicle crash in West Plains on May 25. Traffic on Highway 63 from State Route 17 to Old Business Highway 63 came to a standstill Wednesday afternoon as first responders worked furiously to extricate people trapped in crushed vehicles. The three fatalities...
A man who allegedly devised a plan to test the market for goods before he stole them out of a storage unit appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Thursday. Thirty-seven-year-old Daniel Wayne Albrecht entered a guilty plea to the charges against him in five criminal cases and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A three-month-old is in the ICU at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, fighting for his life after the car he and his family were in was hit by drag racers. Throughout the week, we have been sharing video from a Memorial Day weekend car show in North Memphis where police say at least five people were injured.
