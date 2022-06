The Finance Authority of Maine (FAME) maintains several social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok) as a means for connecting with Maine lenders, businesspeople, education professionals, students, and families to provide helpful and relevant information on business financing and on planning, saving, and paying for higher education. We also provide updates about FAME events and news. We encourage comments, ideas, and concerns and hope that users find the information we provide helpful.

