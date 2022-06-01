Tropical system could impact Florida, NC coast

MIAMI - South Florida began feeling impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone One on Saturday morning, which caused flash flooding in some areas and left several cars stranded. Miami Fire Rescue tweeted video of multiple cars stuck in feet-deep waters. They say they had to evacuate several people from their vehicles and have warned against driving through flooded streets.
ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening in Central Florida. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s.
(WSVN) - Areas across South Florida began the weekend with standing water and heavy downpours., as a potential tropical storm resulted in some areas leading to flooding. As of Saturday morning, the streets near Southwest First Avenue and 10th Street in Brickell are getting much better, and city workers are working to clear out some drains.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Close to 1,000 people move to Florida every day. But all those new people can put a strain on our resources. City leaders in Central Florida are working to protect their water supply. Leaders in Volusia County are commissioning a water study to see the...
ORLANDO, Fla. — The remnants of Agatha remain disorganized but Florida could start to see advisories as early as Friday. It will bring heavy rain to Cuba and then South Florida. Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said we could see tropical advisories as the disturbance continues toward Florida. Our...
South Florida woke up to a tropical storm warning as a rain-producing mess about 185 miles southwest of Fort Myers looked like it would turn into the season’s first named system, Alex, on Friday night or early Saturday. By Saturday night, forecasters no longer expected the disturbance to turn...
How to use your library card to get into Florida State Parks. I’m sure you’ve seen the headline by now. You can use your public library card to get into a Florida State Park. But you should know, the headline alone is a bit misleading. You cannot just show up at a park with a library card and expect to get in. Let me explain how you can use your library card to get into Florida State Parks this summer!
Population data from the United States Census Bureau has shown that the U.S. population is growing at the slowest rate since the Bureau began collecting data, in 1900. Deaths, births, and immigration levels were affected during the pandemic, and these changes negatively affected population growth overall.
ORLANDO, Fla. — We're tracking another huge spike in gas prices from overnight. Florida's average jumped seven cents to $4.71 per gallon according to AAA, a new record in our state. But some of us here in Central Florida will be paying even higher prices. Seminole County is reporting...
In the Tampa Bay and Orlando area, the agency includes up to $15,875,000 for the Tampa to Orlando High-Speed Intercity Passenger Rail Project and Brightline Trains Florida, LLC. “The proposed project will advance preliminary engineering activities to support Phase III of the Brightline system, a 67-mile extension from Orlando to...
Each year for nearly three decades, Dr. Stephen Leatherman (who is known as "Dr. Beach") has evaluated and rated beaches around the world. Dr. Leatherman is currently the Director of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida International University.
Covid cases have increased for the 10th straight week in Florida, to just under 72,000 as of May 27, and have also increased in Flagler County, to 270 this week, up from 219 the week before, according to the Flagler County Health Department. The county’s positivity rate was 21.3 percent. Flagler is averaging 26 new cases per day. But there are glimmers that the surge is leveling off.
MIAMI (WSVN) - A tropical storm watch has been issued for the Central West Coast of Florida all the way south to the Keys. This comes as forecasters watch the formation of a potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico, Thursday. The specific areas affected according to the National Weather...
NC health officials follow policy to destroy baby formula, despite shortage. A WRAL Investigation found that North Carolina health officials have been destroying supplies of baby formula. It's a policy that goes back to 2019 - and one that hasn't changed in the face of our current shortage. Reporter: Adam...
On June 1 Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis shared on Twitter that Israel’s national airline – El Al – will be moving their U.S. base from New York, NY to Florida. It’s billed as a big win for Florida in terms of the business, the jobs and the tourism that this move could bring to the sunshine state.
