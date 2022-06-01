ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical system could impact Florida, NC coast

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you...

www.wral.com

fox35orlando.com

Watch: Flooding from potential tropical system leaves multiple cars stuck in Florida

MIAMI - South Florida began feeling impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone One on Saturday morning, which caused flash flooding in some areas and left several cars stranded. Miami Fire Rescue tweeted video of multiple cars stuck in feet-deep waters. They say they had to evacuate several people from their vehicles and have warned against driving through flooded streets.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Tropical system to bring rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening in Central Florida. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s.
ORLANDO, FL
WSVN-TV

Areas of South Florida impacted by flooding due to tropical storm

(WSVN) - Areas across South Florida began the weekend with standing water and heavy downpours., as a potential tropical storm resulted in some areas leading to flooding. As of Saturday morning, the streets near Southwest First Avenue and 10th Street in Brickell are getting much better, and city workers are working to clear out some drains.
MIAMI, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
momcollective.com

How to use your library card to get into Florida State Parks

How to use your library card to get into Florida State Parks. I’m sure you’ve seen the headline by now. You can use your public library card to get into a Florida State Park. But you should know, the headline alone is a bit misleading. You cannot just show up at a park with a library card and expect to get in. Let me explain how you can use your library card to get into Florida State Parks this summer!
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Fastest Growing Florida Cities, According to the U.S. Census Bureau

Population data from the United States Census Bureau has shown that the U.S. population is growing at the slowest rate since the Bureau began collecting data, in 1900. Deaths, births, and immigration levels were affected during the pandemic, and these changes negatively affected population growth overall.
WESH

Huge spike brings new record-high gas prices to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — We're tracking another huge spike in gas prices from overnight. Florida's average jumped seven cents to $4.71 per gallon according to AAA, a new record in our state. But some of us here in Central Florida will be paying even higher prices. Seminole County is reporting...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Lakeland Gazette

Florida gets millions from U.S. DOT

In the Tampa Bay and Orlando area, the agency includes up to $15,875,000 for the Tampa to Orlando High-Speed Intercity Passenger Rail Project and Brightline Trains Florida, LLC. “The proposed project will advance preliminary engineering activities to support Phase III of the Brightline system, a 67-mile extension from Orlando to...
TAMPA, FL
flaglerlive.com

Mask-Up Again: Covid Patients Up to 13 at Hospital, Flagler Positivity Rate Above 21% as Cases Rise

Covid cases have increased for the 10th straight week in Florida, to just under 72,000 as of May 27, and have also increased in Flagler County, to 270 this week, up from 219 the week before, according to the Flagler County Health Department. The county’s positivity rate was 21.3 percent. Flagler is averaging 26 new cases per day. But there are glimmers that the surge is leveling off.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WRAL

NC health officials follow policy to destroy baby formula, despite shortage

NC health officials follow policy to destroy baby formula, despite shortage. A WRAL Investigation found that North Carolina health officials have been destroying supplies of baby formula. It's a policy that goes back to 2019 - and one that hasn't changed in the face of our current shortage. Reporter: Adam...
HEALTH

