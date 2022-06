Montgomery County Police say they have arrested and charged 47-year-old Matthew Kinsey of Clarksburg for charges related to impersonating a police officer. “On Sunday, May 15, 2022, 4th District officers responded to the 3300 block of North Leisure World Blvd. for the report of a suspicious situation,” MCPD said in a news release. “The investigation by officers determined that Kinsey was operating a grey Barwood Taxi sedan when he approached the main gate of the Leisure World community and identified himself to the security guard as a Montgomery County Police Officer. He then entered the Leisure World community.

CLARKSBURG, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO