JSO: Woman shot at Shell gas station on North Main Street

Woman shot leaving Shell gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting Wednesday morning at a Shell gas station on North Main Street.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the locations and located a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her hand. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the case. Through interviews with the victim, detectives learned that she was visiting the Shell convenience store and was shot as she was leaving. There were no witnesses in the parking lot.

Police are looking for two male suspects, but they are unsure of the relationship between the men and the victim. However, detectives do believe the suspects left the scene in a black vehicle.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

