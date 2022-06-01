ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Funeral Homes Across Texas Aiding Uvalde

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral professionals from across the state are donating their time to help Uvalde’s two funeral...

Funerals Underway In Uvalde

Funerals for the 21-people shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde have begun. Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller (see-air) has the monumental task of comforting the families. There are only two funeral homes in Uvalde, and they’ll be busy over the next two weeks, as they carefully coordinate multiple funerals and burials. The archbishop hopes to speak soon with the mother of the gunman, who has requested a meeting.
UVALDE, TX
John Deere Dealer, United Ag & Turf Acquires Mustang Equipment

John Deere Dealer, United Ag & Turf Acquires Mustang Equipment United Ag & Turf, a 28 location John Deere dealership, headquartered in Bryan, Texas has completed the acquisition of Mustang Equipment, a John Deere Dealership, with locations in Marble Falls, Bulverde, and San Antonio, Texas. The acquisition of Mustang Equipment was completed on June 1, 2022.
BRYAN, TX
You Should Have Bought Wednesday

According to AAA, Texas’s statewide average gas price reached a new record high. The current average cost around the Lone Star State sits at $4.34, eight cents more than last week and jumping $1.63 more than a year ago. Drivers pay $1.63 more in El Paso at $4.54 per gallon, while $4.16 around Lubbock. However, Texas is still doing better than most states. The national average for a gallon of gas is currently $4.71, the highest ever recorded. AAA said in a statement the spike is being driven by “the oil market watching the possibility that supplies may become tighter as COVID lockdowns ease in China and the European Union will phase in a ban of most Russian oil products.” Locally gasoline went up Thursday, with the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded now $4.57.
TEXAS STATE
Winnsboro PD Assisting Uvalde Police Department

The Winnsboro Police Department has sent two officers to Uvalde to assist the police department as they work to handle all of their regular duties along with those brought on by the recent massacre at the elementary school. Winnsboro Chief Andy Chester, who is friends with the Uvalde Police Chief and assistant Chief sent Captain Chris Hill and Sgt Ryan Hill to assist Uvalde police.
WINNSBORO, TX
Emergency SNAP Benefits Extended For June

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $317.9 million in emergency SNAP food benefits for June. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.3 million Texas households. HHSC received federal approval from the USDA to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.
TEXAS STATE
New State Senate Committee Formed In Wake of Uvalde Shootings

Sen. Bryan Hughes, who represents a large portion of Northeast Texas, will be a member of a new Select State Senate Special Committee that protects all Texans. Members of the committee will study school safety, mental health, social media, police training, and firearm safety.
UVALDE, TX
Hazardous Weather Outlook – 6:30 am

Expect numerous showers and thunderstorms scattered through the afternoon as a cold front moves southward through North and Central Texas. Pockets of heavy rainfall combined with the slow movement-training of storms may lead to localized flooding concerns. In addition, you can anticipate gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall possible with the stronger storms.
TEXAS STATE

