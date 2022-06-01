ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberdrola JV looks to develop wind turbine recycling

 3 days ago
June 1 (Reuters) - Spain's Iberdrola (IBE.MC) said on Wednesday it had teamed up with engineering firm FCC (FCC.MC) in a pilot project aimed at recycling materials such as fibreglass and resins from used wind turbine blades and other renewable energy equipment.

Their jointly owned company, called EnergyLOOP, will invest an initial 10 million euros ($11 million) to set up a wind turbine blade recycling plant in Navarre, in northern Spain.

It will also seek to develop methods to recycle other renewable equipment such as solar photovoltaic panels and batteries, the companies said in statement.

Turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) and the regional government of Navarre will support the project.

Wind turbine blades, which can be as long as 125 metres, are made with resins that bind different materials together.

They are generally non-recyclable and, once decommissioned, end up in huge landfill sites that have started attracting environmentalists' attention.

Recycling for Spain's wind power industry is a more pressing issue than in some other countries as it was an early pioneer in the sector, Iberdrola and FCC said.

Some 5,700 wind turbines per year will be dismantled in Europe by 2030, the two companies estimate.

($1 = 0.9328 euros)

Reporting by Marta Serafinko; editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

24/7 Wall St.

This State Produces The Most Electricity From Renewable Sources

How important is renewable energy as a source of electricity? Consider that experts expect rolling blackouts this summer because parts of the electric grids around the U.S. will be overtaxed. The Wall Street Journal recently reported: “Last week the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) warned that two-thirds of the U.S. could experience blackouts this […]
TEXAS STATE
Tree Hugger

Wooden Wind Turbine Towers Promise to Slash Carbon Footprint

One of the many complaints we hear about wind turbines from fossil fuel fans is that turbines have a high carbon footprint—thanks in part to the steel in their towers—so it is counterintuitive to invest in them. U.S. President Joe Biden's notorious predecessor once complained, "The fumes coming up, if you are a believer in carbon emission, the fumes coming up to make these massive windmills is more than anything we are talking about with natural gas, which is very clean." In fact, life cycle analyses give wind turbines a carbon footprint averaging 11 grams per kilowatt-hour—30% of which comes from the steel tower. (Natural gas is 450 grams per kilowatt-hour just from combustion.)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Wind Turbine#Wind Power#Iberdrola#Recycle#Siemens Gamesa#Navarre
TheConversationAU

The ultra-polluting Scarborough-Pluto gas project could blow through Labor’s climate target – and it just got the green light

The Albanese government has this week thrown its support behind what’ll be one of Australia’s most polluting developments: the Scarborough-Pluto gas project in Western Australia. Our analysis last year found the full Scarborough-Pluto project will emit almost 1.4 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases over its lifetime. That’s over three times Australia’s current annual emissions, and around 14 times WA’s annual emissions. We calculate that the emissions from this project and all of its related activities will add about 41 megatonnes per year to Australia’s national emissions by 2030. That is a materially relevant number – it’s nearly 7% of our emissions in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bridget Mulroy

Near 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake in Pacific

A powerful earthquake hit in a highly volcanic area of the Pacific.(@GeroldGrotelueschen/iStock) An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.3 struck Macquarie Island in the Pacific. Later adjusted to 6.7, it was still powerful and enough to give seismologists reason to be on alert.
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Zimbabwe is Asking the World to Let it Sell $600 Million in Black Market Ivory

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY
scitechdaily.com

4,100 Feet Underground, Scientists Test a Unique Geothermal Energy System

Team collaborates on assembling and testing “rock star” system 4,100 feet underground. A team of scientists has assembled a first-of-its-kind system to help them understand how to harness energy from deep below ground. The Stimulation and Flow System is the newest “rock star” from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Russia's raking in billions in oil revenue, but running out of buyers. Here are the ways the country could deal with its unwanted oil — and what it means for the energy market

Russian oil producers are having to rely on a diminishing list of buyers to sell their output. Lockdowns in China have depressed crude demand, while the EU is trying to ban imports of Russian oil. An industry expert laid out three possible options Russia has to deal with the situation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Why can't the US stop soaring oil and gas prices?

Texas oilman Jason Herrick is scrambling to pump more oil, chasing the promise of profit as oil prices soar. But despite his best efforts, he suspects output from his family-owned company will fall this year, for the third year in a row. It's been years since his Pantera Energy has...
TRAFFIC
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Specific Temperature in the Summer to Save Money

Several US states broke long-standing temperature records last summer, and this year is likely to be just as hot. As temperatures rise (and you look for ways to beat the heat), our air conditioning may begin to work overtime, which often leaves our cool bills staggeringly high. In fact, the US Energy Information Administration says that AC accounts for 12% of all home energy costs -- or about $265 on average.
ELECTRONICS
