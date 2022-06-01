ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

BACHELOR’S DEGREE NOW OFFERED ON THE UCC CAMPUS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents interested in pursing a degree in psychology can now complete a bachelor of science degree on the Umpqua Community College campus, due to a new agreement between UCC and Bushnell University. A UCC release said upon completion of an Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer degree, students interested in...

ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION PLAN FOR SATURDAY

Students and staff at Roseburg High School are preparing for Saturday’s graduation events. The commencement ceremony will be held on Finlay Field at 11:00 a.m. Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. to begin seating. Any blankets or items to save seats that are left prior to that time will be removed. Parking assistance will begin at approximately 7:45 a.m., with the gates opening at 8:30 a.m. With the exception of the reserved area for school board members and school staff, parking is on a first-come, first-served basis.
ROSEBURG, OR
Six new nurses graduate from the Curry nursing program

The six Curry Campus nursing graduates began their nursing education in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic. They persevered. They learned amazing lessons in flexibility and being able to adapt to change – all excellent skills essential to the nursing profession. In the face of multiple challenges, this group worked hard to maintain their studies, work as a team, and learn how to provide patient care in a demanding environment. Healthcare is ever evolving and changes rapidly. These Curry Campus graduates are more than ready and are looking forward to their upcoming careers as RNs.
COOS BAY, OR
Hundreds of students, dozens of volunteers, and a thousand dollars a minute

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On June 2, 2022, the Klamath Promise Graduation Sensation Parade and Party in the Park returned to live and in-person in downtown Klamath Falls. Over 500 graduating high school seniors donned their caps and gowns to parade down Main Street, then joined together in Veterans Park for the largest graduation celebration on the West Coast.
SENIOR CENTER HOLDING COMMUNITY YARD SALE

The Roseburg Senior Center is holding its annual community yard sale Friday through Sunday. The event will run daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1614 Southeast Stephens Street. Space is available for $10 per day for those who wish to participate. Call 391-7502 for more information. Go to:...
ROSEBURG, OR
LAMB SHOW AND BARBECUE IS SATURDAY

The 83rd annual Douglas County Lamb Show and Barbecue is Saturday. The event takes place at the fairgrounds. Activities begin at 8:00 a.m. and include lamb conformation classes, showmanship classes, a wool showcase and more. The lamb barbecue dinner runs from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A large plate is...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
UMPQUA SINGERS YEAR-END CONCERT FRIDAY

The Umpqua Singers will have their year-end concert Friday night at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. in the Whipple Fine Arts Center on the Umpqua Community College campus. Saturday’s performance will include the Bighorn Jazz Band. Under the direction of Dr. Jason Heald, the vocal jazz group...
UMPQUA, OR
Hospital Recruitments; Recycling Additions; Florence COVID Cases

Hospitals all across the nation are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. But rural hospitals in places like Florence have always had challenges in recruiting and maintain quality hospital staff, something that Peace Harbor Hospital has been actively looking to change. CAO of Peace Harbor, Jason Hawkins says it all begins with defining a good rural candidate.
FLORENCE, OR
NEW TAKE-OUT MEALS SHOP PLANNED ACROSS FROM ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL

A new take-out meals shop is planned across from Roseburg High School, off of West Harvard Avenue on West Corey Court. Topp It will offer pizza, salads and sandwich’s out of a building with a drive-through. Brett Smith told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the business will be owned by he and brother Bryon Smith. They are also the owners of TenDown Bowling and Entertainment on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. Smith said Topp It will operate separately.
ROSEBURG, OR
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 3

OHA report, June 2, 2022 – Cases: 1,815 new, 769,081 total; Deaths: 5 new, 7,644 total; Hospitalized: 307, 8 more than Wednesday. CHW report, June 2, 2022 – New cases: 51; Active cases: 264; Hospitalizations:8; New deaths: 1, 154 total; Total cases: 11,186.
COOS COUNTY, OR
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 6.2.22

A second year-end look at the Class of 2022 for Roseburg High School with Ford Scholar Ayana Brown and Principal Dr. Jill Weber. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 6 2 2022.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Pelican Harbor Food Bank searching for new building to house donations

COOS COUNTY, Ore. - Coos County non-profit Pelican Harbor Food Bank distributes food to over 500 families each week. And now they have a matter of weeks to find a new home. Residents in and around North Bend know they can pick up free items like bread, beans and cereal every Thursday morning in the Pony Village Mall parking lot.
COOS COUNTY, OR
MORNING CONVERSATION 6.2.22

Scott Cooper with the City of Roseburg Fire Department talks about the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Fill the Boot Drive happening on Friday. Click here to download for later listening: 830 6 2 22.
ROSEBURG, OR
Coming to a Porch Near You: Grants Pass Porchfest Swings into Three Years

These days, modern-day porch entertainment most likely consists of a Bluetooth speaker and streamed playlists; often a private party, albeit on public display. But part rock-n-roll and part Norman Rockwell, Porchfest Grants Pass is a public party playing out on private porches. “It is a reason for people to get...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Effervescent Juneteenth Festival Returns to S. Oregon Coast's Coos Bay

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – One part of the southern Oregon coast is about to whoop it up in style. (Coos Bay's Cape Arago Lighthouse, courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast) Coos Bay's Coos History Museum will be putting on the second annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 18 and 19, with a special talk held on June 14. It's going to be a great party with outstanding music, but also a chance to learn new things, watch some history happen, and honor a special day that memorializes the freeing of black slaves in the U.S.
COOS BAY, OR
NB Main St. Manager Named, June 2

City of North Bend release – Stephanie Wilson has been hired as North Bend’s Main Street Manager. She will be responsible for working with downtown merchants, property owners, and other stakeholders to continue our downtown revitalization and renaissance while collaborating to enhance economic vitality through sustainable tourism and urban renewal. Downtown North Bend is an economic generator for the city and the community. As Main Street Manager, Stephanie will be responsible for collaboratively working with economic development, tourism, and urban renewal partners to further the City Council’s goal of supporting, sustaining, and seeking economic vitality for our local businesses. The Main Street program helps sharpen existing business owners’ competitiveness, helps foster entrepreneurial start-ups and expansions, and recruits compatible new businesses and new economic uses to build a commercial district, create jobs and respond to today’s consumers. Stephanie will work with the City Council to appoint a Main Street Board dedicated to serving the central downtown business district and supporting our local community. The Board of Directors will then be tasked with developing and executing a Main Street Work Plan, fundraising and grant opportunities, and downtown projects and events. Stephanie is a North Bend High School graduate and attended Southwestern Oregon Community College. Stephanie has won the “Best of the South Coast Woman’s Boutique” award for the past ten years running. She was also a national winner in the first annual Microsoft Small Business video contest. In 2009, she opened Painted Zebra in the historic Odd Fellows Building in downtown North Bend during the great recession. North Bend’s participation in the Oregon Main Street Network gave it access to the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant program, which funds building improvement projects that spur economic development. North Bend is among 28 Oregon Main Street Network organizations to receive matching grants for building projects that encourage economic revitalization in central downtown business districts across the state. Last week, Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation, awarded funding to install a 24-foot neon blade sign at the Liberty Theatre, home of the Little Theatre on the Bay. Stephanie will operate the North Bend Visitor Information Center on weekdays from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. She can be reached at 541-756-4613 or swilson@northbendcity.org.
NORTH BEND, OR

