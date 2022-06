The Cathedral softball team has won 22 straight games after losing their first game of the year to Pierz. Cathedral head coach Todd Dingmann and the four senior captains are Katherine Bell, Rachel Dingmann, Kailee Falconer and Rachel Voit. Voit says the younger girls have "really stepped up" and it's good for them to get this experience. Falconer says this year's experience has been great and everyone always shows up to play with everyone doing their part. Rachel Dingmann says the challenging schedule has really helped their development. Katherine Bell says because of the late spring they had a condensed schedule in May to get all their games in. She says the weeks where they played all of those games were the most fun. This condensed schedule included 7 games in 6 days at one point.

