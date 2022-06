This slideshow requires JavaScript. UNION, NJ — Ray Liotta, who grew up in Union and graduated in Union High School’s Class of 1973 before finding success in Hollywood as an actor in movies as varied as “Field of Dreams,” “Goodfellas” and “Identity,” has died at the age of 67. According to early reports, Liotta went to bed on Wednesday, May 25, in a hotel room in the Dominican Republic, where he had begun making the movie “Dangerous Waters” two weeks earlier. His publicist said he was found dead the following morning. The cause of death is not yet known. His fiancee, Jacy Nittolo, was reportedly with him at the time of his death.

