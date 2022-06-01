ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Crowd lifts car off of trapped motorcyclist

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

Editor’s Note: The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WJW) – Police in Myrtle Beach released video of a crowd working to lift a car off a person who was trapped underneath.

It happened Memorial Day weekend. In the video, a car is seen running over a motorcycle with two riders. One of the riders gets trapped underneath the vehicle. People who saw the accident rush to the vehicle to push the car off the trapped rider. Police officers joined in as well.

Ohio woman gored by bison at Yellowstone park

Incredibly, the person trapped under the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other rider was not hurt.

No word on whether there will be any charges connected with the crash.

