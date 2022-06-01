ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New scholarships aim to address Austin area hiring gap

By Nicole Cobler
 3 days ago

Local officials announced a new plan Tuesday to address Central Texas' rapid growth, which has widened the gap in the number of available jobs and the workers qualified to fill them.

State of play : Austin Mayor Steve Adler and leaders from Workforce Solutions Capital Area announced the launch of the " Hire Local" plan , which will initially provide 1,000 free training scholarships to local residents.

  • The scholarships will target recent high school graduates and people looking to upskill for their existing careers.

Why it matters: C ompanies are booking it to Austin and seeking a highly skilled workforce. But if there aren't enough prepared workers, businesses will have to hire outside of the local talent pool.

  • Workforce Solutions' officials say the initiative will encourage Austin-area employers to look within the community for highly qualified and skilled labor.

What they're saying: "These scholarships will provide 1,000 Austinites with the opportunity to gain valuable skills in our most in-demand industries that will open doors for them in one of the most booming job landscapes in the country," Tamara Atkinson, CEO of Workforce Solutions Capital Area, said.

Flashback: Earlier this month , Austin Community College began offering a Bachelor's degree in Manufacturing Engineering Technology to help graduates fill the growing number of jobs in Central Texas' booming manufacturing industry.

Axios Austin

Where to vote in Austin on primary runoff election day

It's primary runoff election day. Who's on the ballot: On the Democratic side, voters in Central Texas can weigh in on nominees for lieutenant governor, land commissioner and attorney general, among other state, county and federal offices.On the Republican side, key races include those for attorney general, land commissioner and railroad commissioner.Catch up quick: Read our one-minute breakdown of key Central Texas races — especially the contest between embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton and state Land Commissioner George P. Bush to be the GOP nominee for attorney general.State of play: Only 3.81% of Travis County voters voted by mail or went to the polls during early voting, which ran May 16 through 20, according to the Travis County clerk's office.Find your nearest polling location: Travis County voters can vote at any polling site. Use the county clerk's online tool to find polling sites and see wait times.Bring your ID: Texas voters must bring a valid ID. If you do not, you may cast a provisional ballot. Acceptable forms of photo ID include a Texas driver license, a passport and a state-issued personal identification card.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

3 Lakefront Airbnbs near Austin for summer vacation

Plan your escape from the summer heat with three lake abodes available on Airbnb in the Texas Hill Country.1. Sunset RidgeBring a group and bask in the golden hour glow at this secluded space that's perfect for entertaining.Location: Canyon LakeFeatures: Hot tub with built-in drink cooler, view deck, modern coastal decorSpace: 16 guests, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathsCost: $225+ per night Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb2. The Crow's NestEmbark on a romantic weekend getaway at this serene, Lake Travis home that's a little off the beaten path.Location: JonestownFeatures: Two kayaks for your use, a fire pit and walking distance to Jones Brothers Park and the waterfrontSpace: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathCost: $150+ per night Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb3. Lake Travis home with a viewKick back with a coffee mug or wine glass on the sprawling patio of this wooded retreat.Location: Lago VistaFeatures: Less than five minutes from a kid-friendly park, beach area, boat rampSpace: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathsCost: $158+ per night Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

How Austin medical supplies end up in Ukraine

Tonya Levchuk's mother is a master packer — which comes in handy when you're trying to win a war. The big picture: The Liberty Ukraine Foundation, based out of Levchuk's East Austin home, sends medical supplies, combat boots, military garb and other material to Ukraine to supply troops in the grinding war.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

New local venture reports Austin's good news

Two award-winning former Austin television journalists have recently started a new venture, aiming to share positive stories in these embattled times.Driving the news: Judy Maggio, the beloved former anchor of KVUE, and Leslie Rhode, whose career spans Washington, D.C., Texas and Arkansas, have launched ATX Good News.Details: Recent segments, posted on Facebook and Instagram, include:The story of a 19-year-old Austinite studying in Berlin — and making hundreds of tacos for Ukrainian refugees.How you can get a voucher for queso at Kerbey Lane Café if you donate blood.A collaboration between the Home Depot Foundation and Meals on Wheels to build 20...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
ABOUT

Axios Austin, anchored by Nicole Cobler and Asher Price, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/austin

