New scholarships aim to address Austin area hiring gap

Local officials announced a new plan Tuesday to address Central Texas' rapid growth, which has widened the gap in the number of available jobs and the workers qualified to fill them.

State of play : Austin Mayor Steve Adler and leaders from Workforce Solutions Capital Area announced the launch of the " Hire Local" plan , which will initially provide 1,000 free training scholarships to local residents.

The scholarships will target recent high school graduates and people looking to upskill for their existing careers.

Why it matters: C ompanies are booking it to Austin and seeking a highly skilled workforce. But if there aren't enough prepared workers, businesses will have to hire outside of the local talent pool.

Workforce Solutions' officials say the initiative will encourage Austin-area employers to look within the community for highly qualified and skilled labor.

What they're saying: "These scholarships will provide 1,000 Austinites with the opportunity to gain valuable skills in our most in-demand industries that will open doors for them in one of the most booming job landscapes in the country," Tamara Atkinson, CEO of Workforce Solutions Capital Area, said.

Flashback: Earlier this month , Austin Community College began offering a Bachelor's degree in Manufacturing Engineering Technology to help graduates fill the growing number of jobs in Central Texas' booming manufacturing industry.