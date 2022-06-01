ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete hurricane preparation expo: Resources available on first day of season

By Beth Rousseau
 3 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway.

Storms and their damage is nothing new for Lt. Garth Swingle with St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

“I’ve been through many, many storms. Things can change very, very fast,” he told 8 On Your Side.

Swingle says this storm season, leaders with SPFR are concerned about all the families who recently moved to Tampa Bay and haven’t been through a hurricane.

“It’s not just the high winds, there’s flooding, there’s tornadoes,” he said. “Definitely more population is going to have a higher risk.”

The department is joining forces with emergency management to host a hurricane expo.

The event will feature city services available before, during and after a storm.

2022 Hurricane Guide: Prepare your family before a storm

It will also bring together private vendors and experts who can explain how you can protect your home and what families need in emergency kits.

“We really have the community as part of the response with us, not just us,” Swingle said.

Some evacuation zones have changed this year.

According to SPFR, knowing your zone is essential to staying safe if a storm is heading towards the area.

You can find the latest St. Petersburg evacuation zones here .

“If everyone in the community can have their preparations ready, they will be more prepared to help us when it comes time to help and rescue,” Swingle says.

The St. Petersburg Hurricane Expo is Wednesday, June 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. inside the Willis Johns Recreation Center at 6635 Dr. Martin Luther Kind Jr. Street North.

