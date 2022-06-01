ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Outlook gives Twin Cities shot at another hot summer

By Nick Halter
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APSeh_0fwmdYl300

This week's forecast of pleasant temperatures might not last long.

What's happening: Today marks the meteorological start to summer. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's summer outlook gives the southern half of Minnesota a slightly higher chance of warmer-than-normal temperatures.

  • It also gives the area an equal parts chance of having above and below average rain.

Flashback: Last summer was the hottest on record in the Twin Cities, with 26 days of temperatures reaching 90 or above .

  • Coupled with a lack of rain, the hot temperatures plunged three quarters of the state into a drought.

Yes, but: Minnesota climbed out of the drought over the winter and NOAA isn't predicting another one this summer.

  • "With little certainty on the rain amounts, we aren't forecasting drought development at this time," said NWS meteorologist Nick Carletta.

Zoom out: Most of the country is also bracing for another hot summer, particularly in the West and Northeast.

  • With global temperatures on the rise, a handful of cities are implementing heat mitigation measures, like coating blacktop with gray paint, planting trees, and adding cooling and misting centers and hydration stations, reports Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson .

The bottom line: Now is a good time to start scouting out pools and beaches.

  • But check what's open before you go because the lifeguard shortage may force some spots to close to the public.

