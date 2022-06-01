ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Racine man arrested for OWI with 3 children in vehicle

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Wisconsin State Patrol arrested late on Tuesday, May 31 a 30-year-old Racine man for operating a motor vehicle under the influence third...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant police pursue reckless driver; teen arrested for OWI

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Around 11:15 p.m. Friday, a Mount Pleasant Police Officer was on routine patrol and observed a vehicle driving recklessly. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Emmertsen Road and Spring Street when the gray, KIA sport-utility vehicle took off at a high rate of speed attempting to flee and elude the officer.
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
CBS Minnesota

Woman Arrested In WI For Driving Under The Influence With 4 Kids In Car

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – A woman was arrested in western Wisconsin Friday evening for allegedly driving under the influence with four children in the car. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, dispatch received a complaint about a car driving erratically, westwards on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County. A trooper saw the car and stopped it around 8:30 p.m. The 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee was driving with four children in the car, who were as old as 10 years old and as young as 2 years old. A field sobriety test determined she was driving the car while impaired, the state patrol says. She was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a chemical test. She’ll be taken to St. Croix County Jail and held on charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired with minors in the car, lane deviation, having no insurance, and open intoxicants.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man accused; led police on pursuit before crashing, complaint says

RACINE, Wis. - An 18-year-old Racine man faces is accused of fleeing police and leading them on a pursuit before crashing in early April. The accused is Damarious Thompson – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Attempting to flee or elude an officer. Obstructing an officer (two counts)
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Kohl's thefts; 4 suspects wanted, police say

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department has requested the public's help identifying the suspects involved in two separate retail thefts. Both thefts, police said, happened at the Kohl's on Appleton Avenue in May. Four suspects, all described as female, are wanted. FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owi
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man in U-Haul leads Beloit Police on chase

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police arrested Johnny Curtis-Smith, 46, for reportedly driving a U-Haul erratically through Rock County and trying to run from officers. According to police, officers tried to stop Curtis-Smith at 10:22 a.m. near Highways 11 and 51, but he drove off and into Beloit. Police followed, and his vehicle crashed near […]
BELOIT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man accused; OWI, hit-and-run after colliding with motorcycle

RACINE, Wis. - A 39-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges following a collision with a motorcycle on Monday, May 30. The accused is Jaime Garcia – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Hit-and-run, great bodily harm. Operating while intoxicated causing injury, 2nd offense. Vehicle owner's liability for failing...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Wanted man arrested after standoff

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said officers arrested a wanted man Saturday, June 4 after an hours-long standoff near 26th and North. According to police, officers went to check for the suspect around 1:45 p.m. When officers made contact, the suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside a building and refused to leave.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison officers catch up to suspect leaving scene as they arrived

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old Madison man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Friday morning after he was spotted driving away from a scene where police officers were summoned a few minutes earlier. According to the Madison Police Department report, the officers were called to the 2500...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine cemetery shooting: 2 women injured, 1 seriously Thursday

RACINE, Wis. - Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to Graceland Cemetery for shots fired. Two women were shot and taken to the hospital. A 19-year-old woman was treated and released. The other, a 35-year-old woman, was airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee where she underwent surgery for her injuries. At the time of this report, she was awake and alert. There are no other reports of any other gunshot injuries. No one is currently in custody.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting at Graceland Cemetery; police seek video, leads

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are looking for leads – especially video – after a Thursday, June 2 shooting at Graceland Cemetery. Graceland Cemetery was quiet Friday afternoon, far different from the scene 24 hours earlier. Mourners were sent scrambling for cover when a barrage of bullets interrupted burial services.
RACINE, WI
seehafernews.com

Two People Shot At Racine Funeral

Racine police say two were shot Thursday afternoon while they attended a funeral at Graceland Cemetery. Witnesses say 20-to-30 shots were fired shortly before 2:30 p.m. One of those witnesses says everyone was running to get away, not stopping to grab any possessions, and not talking – just running.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Home Depot theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked the public for help identifying two suspects after a June 2 theft from Home Depot. According to police, the suspects went into the store on Thunder Ridge Road and stole approximately $600 worth of merchandise. The male suspect, police...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Wauwatosa police: Missing woman last heard from on May 25

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wauwatosa police are asking the public to look out for a missing woman. Airiel Rodriguez, 30, is currently homeless and not from the area. She last contacted family May 25, which is uncommon for her. She is 5’2”, 110lbs with black hair, brown eyes and...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man falls off ledge in Oakfield, flighted to hospital

OAKFIELD, Wis. - First responders were called to an area off of Breakneck Road in the Town of Oakfield late Friday night for a male that had fallen off the ledge. Emergency crews were able to locate the injured male patient from information received from witnesses at the scene. It was quickly determined that the male fell approximately 30 feet off the ledge onto a rocky area below. Members of Oakfield Fire Department in conjunction with Fond du Lac Fire Rescue Technical Rescue Team were able to extricate the man to an ATV at the top of the ledge.
OAKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Medical emergency leads to crash in Somers; driver dead

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - Kenosha officials were called to the Village of Somers for a serious crash around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Initial reports indicated that a black 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on County Highway A, crossed the center line, and crashed into a utility pole in the north ditch line.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy