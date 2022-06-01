ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman allegedly helped boyfriend kidnap 2-year-old niece

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39nPOM_0fwmdTLQ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after allegedly helping her boyfriend kidnap his niece.

On Oct. 17, Memphis Police responded to an apartment on Royal Chartres W. to assist Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies on a kidnapping.

A woman told police that her brother and his girlfriend had kidnapped her 2-year-old daughter, according to an affidavit.

The woman said her brother, identified as Jonas Hall, was not allowed to take the girl.

MPD issued a City Watch for the toddler, who was later found.

Hall and a woman identified as Alexandria Roy, 22, had gotten into a verbal altercation with the property owner over a vehicle, police said.

Hall then reportedly took the toddler to a silver sedan with Roy and another woman inside before driving off.

A detective made numerous attempts to call and text Roy, but she did not respond, according to the affidavit.

Hall also did not respond.

Eventually, the child’s mother was able to communicate with Hall and told him he did not have permission to take the child and to bring her back.

According to police, the suspects dropped the girl off at a relative’s house hours later.

Hall was arrested on Oct. 28.

Roy was arrested and charged with Kidnapping, records show.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
WREG

Armed woman: ‘I hope I hit one of your kids:’ MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with multiple counts after officers said she shot into a residence with children inside. The victim said she and her three children were inside their home on May 2 when Johari Jenkins fired shots into the residence. According to police, the children said Jenkins, 23, shot into […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Memphis Police#Royal Chartres#Shelby County Sheriff#Mpd#City Watch
WREG

MPD: Man shoots at tow truck driver for repossessing car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars for allegedly shooting at a tow truck driver who was working to repossess his car in Parkway Village. Police were called to Knight Arnold around 3 a.m. on April 29 as a tow truck driver was working to take back a Lexus. Without warning, detectives say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Miss. man arrested in shooting death at Texas Chili’s

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A 31-year-old Mississippi man was arrested Thursday by the Texarkana, Texas Police Department for his alleged involvement with the shooting death at a Chili’s parking lot. On Dec. 31, 2020, Jermaine Aldridge was found lying between two cars in the Chili’s parking lot around 4:30 p.m. He had been shot once […]
TEXARKANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

Woman shot, killed in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Raleigh on Friday afternoon. Police were called to Austin Peay Highway and James Road around 2:45 p.m. A woman was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead. There’s no word on a potential suspect at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot at a Hickory Hill home Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened at a home on Meadow Bend Drive near Falling Tree Drive. Police responded to the scene at just after 4 p.m. Memphis Police say the victim went to the hospital in critical condition. Police say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox5atlanta.com

3 teens, 2 adults charged in deadly shooting at Tennessee funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three teenagers and two adults have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy during a funeral procession for a teen homicide victim in Memphis, Tennessee. A grand jury handed down five indictments on charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting death...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
103K+
Followers
106K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy