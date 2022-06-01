ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Where to swim in Northwest Arkansas this summer

By Alex Golden
Axios NW Arkansas
Axios NW Arkansas
 3 days ago

Something to keep in mind for the summer months, especially now that the kids are out of school: the pool.

Driving the news: NWA's outdoor pools and water parks opened Memorial Day weekend and will generally close for the season Labor Day weekend.

🏊 Where to swim:

Wilson Park Pool

Fayetteville's municipal pool. Don't forget about the monthly drive-in movies .

  • Hours and prices vary and can be found online . The pool is at 675 N. Park Ave.

Springdale Aquatic Center

The center features slides, splash pads and pools. The city-operated facility offers swimming lessons and pool parties .

  • It's open from 12-5:45pm daily at 1100 Watson Drive.
  • Daily admission is $4 for everyone age 5 and up, $3 for kids ages 1-4 and free for kids under 1.

Rogers Aquatics Center

This city-operated water park includes slides from a 40-foot tower, a leisure pool, splash pad and lazy river. And there's a competition pool for lap swimmers.

  • It's open 11am-6pm Monday through Thursday, 11am-7pm Friday and Saturday and 12-6pm Sunday at 1707 S. 26th St.
  • Daily admission ranges from free for kids under 3 feet tall to $12 for Rogers residents and up to $15 for non-residents.

Melvin Ford Aquatic Center

Bentonville Parks and Recreation's outdoor competition pool and wading pool for the kiddos.

  • Hours vary and can be found online . The pools are at 2000 NE Memorial Park Square.
  • Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for people under 18. If you have a Bentonville Community Center membership, admission to the outdoor pools is included.

Comments / 1

Related
5NEWS

Nationwide lifeguard shortage affecting Arkansas pools, waterparks

ROGERS, Ark. — Pool days may look a little differently this summer at certain swimming locations in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley as the areas face a lifeguard shortage. Creekmore pool has seen a few challenges thus far with lifeguard shortages but is still operating like normal. According...
ROGERS, AR
freeweekly.com

Eye of the beholder: Nothing is ‘junk’ at spring flea market

Nearly nine years ago now, Junk Ranch co-founders Amy Daniels and Julie Speed took a risk and hosted a small flea market on the grounds of the Viney Grove Community Center in Prairie Grove. By mid-morning, the parking lot was overflowing, and the duo knew they had a hit on their hands. Today the event boasts national recognition — they’ve appeared on Flea Market Style Magazine’s “Reader’s Favorite Outdoor Small Fleas and Vintage Shows” and “Vintage Show Crush” lists — and is the largest open-air flea market in the region. When the gates open Friday at 8 a.m., shoppers will see nearly 200 booths stretching across the expansive fields of the ranch at 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove, will have nearly a dozen food trucks to choose from, and, in between bouts of shopping, can enjoy the live music that will be playing throughout the day.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR
KYTV

FIRST LOOK: See the new splash pad in Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison, in collaboration with the Harrison Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce, held a grand opening for the new Lake Harrison Park splash pad. It is also known as “Cannon’s Cove.” The $250,000 project is part of a mission to bring inclusive playground...
HARRISON, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
talkbusiness.net

In 3 deals worth $16.3M, Crafton Tull stakes ownership in office buildings

A Northwest Arkansas investment group that includes Rogers-based design and engineering firm Crafton Tull has acquired three office buildings for a combined $16.3 million. Crafton Tull previously leased all or a portion of the buildings. They are:. 1000 Ledgelawn Drive in Conway; 13,500 square feet for $3.4 million;. 300 Pointe...
ROGERS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Aviation entrepreneur says NWA ‘where the action is’

Cyrus Sigari says there is an innate human desire to go up. “When you’re up, you see the world differently,” he said in a recent interview inside Thaden Fieldhouse at the Bentonville Municipal Airport. “You connect with nature. There’s an adventure element to it.”. Sigari, an...
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Arkansas#Swimming Lessons#Parks And Recreation#Labor Day Weekend#Water Parks#Nwa#Springdale Aquatic Center#Rogers Aquatics Center
5NEWS

Construction of Walmart Home Office in Bentonville moving along

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart shareholders week continues in Northwest Arkansas. Executives share some exciting updates on the company's new Bentonville campus. Walmart says after several years of infrastructure work, they are excited to see buildings go vertical. Cindi Marsiglio is Walmart’s senior vice president of corporate real estate. She says these spaces are designed for both independent working and collaboration.
5NEWS

Walmart adding 4 fulfillment centers, more than 4,000 jobs

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is adding four new fulfillment centers to its existing capacity, a move that will bring more than 4,000 jobs and make next- or two-day shipping available to more Americans. The announcement comes at a time when consumers are relying on packages being shipped to their...
BENTONVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Noble Graze charcuterie shop to open Fayetteville location

A new shop offering charcuterie boards for get-togethers and parties along with home decor items and gifts is planning to open a new Fayetteville location. Noble Graze owner Suzanne Billings last week announced plans to open a new brick-and-mortar location in east Fayetteville for her charcuterie creations, in partnership with a local home decor store called Haven.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Walmart Home Office developments look to include NWA community

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart released more information on its new Home Office campus. Whether it’s about the construction or the new hotel, people are talking about the new Walmart Home Office. Alan Dranow, the Senior Director for the Walmart Heritage Group said Sam Walton was always a big proponent for change. So with Mr. Walton […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Walmart holds shareholders concerts, celebration this week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Walmart will hold a large Friday celebration for shareholders and employees for the first time since 2019. The event will be held on June 3, 2022. This is two days after Christina Aguilera will perform a special Walmart Associates Concert in Fayetteville. Other events include a...
talkbusiness.net

Walton brothers talk ‘Summit’ takeaways

Steuart Walton sees two things coming together that will benefit advanced air mobility (AAM) — advances in technology and the amount of capital moving into the space. AAM is a new concept of air transportation that moves cargo and people between places using innovative aircraft. Morgan Stanley predicts it will become a $1.4 trillion market by 2040, and Arkansas intends to be a leader in the advancement.
BENTONVILLE, AR
kolomkobir.com

An electric plane just flew from New York to Arkansas

On the morning of Monday, May 23, an electric plane took off from Plattsburgh International Airport in eastern New York, near Lake Champlain and on the border with Vermont. From there it rushed west and south. It landed and took off again two more times in New York, then flew to Akron, Ohio the next day. After seven stops in total, it finally landed on Monday, May 30, in Bentonville, Arkansas, completing the 1,403-mile start and stop journey.
5NEWS

Active COVID cases on the rise across Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. — COVID-19 is once again making its presence known in the Natural State. In its most recent data, the Arkansas Department of Health reports that Arkansas has surpassed 4,100 active cases. Pulaski County leads the state with over 900 active cases, Washington County is second with...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Traffic likely to be impacted because of Walmart Shareholders Meeting

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is advising citizens to look out for shareholders traveling in for the Walmart 2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting. Sergeant Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department says the event will bring a lot of traffic to Northwest Arkansas and advises citizens to look out for the traffic.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

AD: Discount Bins opens Friday in former Toys R Us building in Fayetteville

A new way to shop is coming to Fayetteville this week. Introducing Discount Bins, a new store opening Friday, June 3 at 4166 N. College Aven. in the former Toys R Us building. Discount Bins is a bin store with inventory from most major retailers. Products have set prices each day.
Axios NW Arkansas

Axios NW Arkansas

Fayetteville, AR
195
Followers
63
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios NW Arkansas, anchored by Worth Sparkman and Alex Golden, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nw-arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy