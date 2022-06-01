Where to swim in Northwest Arkansas this summer
Something to keep in mind for the summer months, especially now that the kids are out of school: the pool.
Driving the news: NWA's outdoor pools and water parks opened Memorial Day weekend and will generally close for the season Labor Day weekend.
🏊 Where to swim:
Wilson Park Pool
Fayetteville's municipal pool. Don't forget about the monthly drive-in movies .
- Hours and prices vary and can be found online . The pool is at 675 N. Park Ave.
Springdale Aquatic Center
The center features slides, splash pads and pools. The city-operated facility offers swimming lessons and pool parties .
- It's open from 12-5:45pm daily at 1100 Watson Drive.
- Daily admission is $4 for everyone age 5 and up, $3 for kids ages 1-4 and free for kids under 1.
Rogers Aquatics Center
This city-operated water park includes slides from a 40-foot tower, a leisure pool, splash pad and lazy river. And there's a competition pool for lap swimmers.
- It's open 11am-6pm Monday through Thursday, 11am-7pm Friday and Saturday and 12-6pm Sunday at 1707 S. 26th St.
- Daily admission ranges from free for kids under 3 feet tall to $12 for Rogers residents and up to $15 for non-residents.
Melvin Ford Aquatic Center
Bentonville Parks and Recreation's outdoor competition pool and wading pool for the kiddos.
- Hours vary and can be found online . The pools are at 2000 NE Memorial Park Square.
- Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for people under 18. If you have a Bentonville Community Center membership, admission to the outdoor pools is included.
Comments / 1