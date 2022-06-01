ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Europe's Time Bicycles lands Little Rock HQ

By Worth Sparkman
Axios NW Arkansas
Axios NW Arkansas
 3 days ago

Arkansas is now home to yet another high-end bike brand: Time Bicycles.

  • The European brand has been absent from the U.S. market for several years as it traded ownership.
  • But its newest CEO, Tony Karklins, has made Little Rock its base of U.S. sales operations, where he plans to begin cultivating an American following.

Yes, and: In May the company released its first gravel bike, the ADHX, which Karklins hopes will appeal to the gravel-crazed U.S. consumer.

Context: He and other investors in Cardinal Cycling Group purchased Time Bicycles from French sporting goods maker Groupe Rossignol in early 2021, which had owned the brand since 2016.

  • The purchase included Time's carbon-frame factory in Slovakia, trademark license and intellectual property for bikes and frames.
  • The frames will continue to be manufactured in the 100,000-square-foot European factory, Karklins told Axios.
  • In addition to being its headquarters, Little Rock will be Time’s warehouse and assembly location for North American sales.

The big picture: Time is money. The global bike market was estimated to be valued at nearly $60 billion in 2021 and is expected to have an annual growth rate of more than 8% through 2030.

  • The U.S. alone imported more than 19 million bikes last year, valued at nearly $2 billion.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kjzQd_0fwmdBha00 Time's ADHX gravel bike. Photo courtesy of Time Bicycles.

The bikes may not be made here, but Arkansas has been carving out a name in the global bike market for years.

  • Karklins was responsible for setting up Spanish brand Orbea's U.S. headquarters in Little Rock in the early 2000s. Orbea moved its HQ from Little Rock to Boulder, Colorado, last year because of the city's "cycling culture."
  • Allied Cycleworks, originally founded by Karklins, now makes bikes in Rogers .

Between the lines: Karklins isn't looking to flood the U.S. market with Time bikes.

  • "We're for a pretty discriminating customer that knows what he wants," Karklins told Axios. "We appeal to people that want something that is for sure made in Europe."
  • A complete Time bike ranges from $5,500 to $11,000, depending on the model, options and paint.

The intrigue: Karklins described the process of making Time bikes as more precise than mass-produced carbon frames that come from China or Taiwan. He compared the process to wings made by Boeing.

  • The weaved carbon design is so precise, oftentimes it's left unpainted and made a part of the bike's design.

What to watch: Karklins said sales of Time bikes will likely be focused on larger markets first, then eventually middle America.

Comments / 1

Related
generalaviationnews.com

New owner for Arkansas’ oldest aviation company

Arkansas’ oldest aviation company, Central Flying Service at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field (KLIT) in Little Rock, has a new owner: Tricoastal Ventures, a capital investment firm dedicated to commercial aviation. Tricoastal Ventures bought the company from the Holbert family, the founders and owners for the past...
talkbusiness.net

In 3 deals worth $16.3M, Crafton Tull stakes ownership in office buildings

A Northwest Arkansas investment group that includes Rogers-based design and engineering firm Crafton Tull has acquired three office buildings for a combined $16.3 million. Crafton Tull previously leased all or a portion of the buildings. They are:. 1000 Ledgelawn Drive in Conway; 13,500 square feet for $3.4 million;. 300 Pointe...
ROGERS, AR
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: They’re Biting on Day 2 at Hamilton

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Day 2 of the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine All-American on Lake Hamilton has been splendid, and the fishing has been pretty good as well. Though nobody has definitely put together a huge bag, a decent number of pros have solid limits with a kicker, which should make competition for the Top 10 pretty stiff.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Cars
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Cars
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Limits Aplenty on Day 1 at Hamilton

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Day 1 of the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine All-American set things up for a tight race the rest of the way on Lake Hamilton. Though Connor Cunningham staked himself to a big lead, basically everyone else in the tournament caught a limit to get rolling, guaranteeing the competition will be stiff to make the cut for Day 3.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Time Bicycles#Little Rock Hq#European#Adhx#Cardinal Cycling Group#French#Groupe Rossignol#North American
KATV

Little Rock fraternity hopes to curb violence with gun buy back program

Little Rock (KATV) — Mass shootings around the country in the last few weeks have sparked a continued conversation surrounding gun violence. It's an issue a Little Rock fraternity, the men of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. hope to address through there Gun Buy Back program. One of its...
KATV

A look at gun laws in Arkansas

As gun debates continue across the United States, local law and gun experts share insight on current Arkansas gun laws. Robert Steinbuch law professor of law at Bowman School of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, said the laws in Arkansas can vary based on location and license.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Construction begins on solar facility in Woodruff County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation recently began construction of a 122-megawatt solar facility near the site of the former Carl Bailey Generation Station in Augusta. In a news release, officials said construction of the Woodruff County solar facility began in May. “AECC and our...
WOODRUFF COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Cabot, AR

Cabot is a small city 20 miles northeast of Little Rock in Lonoke County, Arkansas. With a population of just over 26,376 people, it is one of the smaller cities in the state. Like many small cities in Arkansas, the modest community of Cabot owes its history and existence to the railroad industry.
Kait 8

Lil Durk coming to Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Rap artist Lil Durk is coming to North Little Rock this fall, according to a news release from Simmons Bank Arena. Today, the venue confirmed Lil Durk will make a stop for his “The 7220 Deluxe” tour on Sep. 18 at 8 p.m.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
insideradio.com

Little Rock Station Fined $17,500 For Not Notifying FCC It Was Off The Air.

The station may have been “dark” but keeping the Federal Communications Commission in the proverbial dark is costing Birach Broadcasting. The FCC has issued a $17,500 fine against the radio group after KTUV Little Rock (1440) and its companion FM translator – the Little Rock, AR-licensed K260DT at 99.9 FM -- were off the air in 2020 without filing a special temporary authority (STA) request with the government.
5NEWS

Active COVID cases on the rise across Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. — COVID-19 is once again making its presence known in the Natural State. In its most recent data, the Arkansas Department of Health reports that Arkansas has surpassed 4,100 active cases. Pulaski County leads the state with over 900 active cases, Washington County is second with...
ARKANSAS STATE
Eagle 106.3

Is It Illegal To Drive In The Left Lane On Arkansas Highways?

On Sunday I made a trip to Arkadelphia to drop off my son at his friend's houseboat. According to Apple Maps, the trip from Texarkana to Arkadelphia should only take an hour and 15 minutes. But we all know that sometimes there is construction going on so we had to plan for those possible slowdowns.
Axios NW Arkansas

Axios NW Arkansas

Fayetteville, AR
195
Followers
63
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios NW Arkansas, anchored by Worth Sparkman and Alex Golden, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nw-arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy