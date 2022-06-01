ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Same man may be behind three recent armed robberies, Pennsylvania State Police say

By Lori Burkholder
WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An armed robber caught on cameras in three separate robberies may be the same man, according to Pennsylvania State Police. All of the robberies happened over...

www.wgal.com

Comments / 15

Related
iheart.com

Cornwall Borough Police Search For Armed Robber

(Lebanon County, PA) -- Lebanon County authorities are searching for an armed robber. The Cornwall Borough Police Department says a white man, age 20 to 30 years old, and approximately five-foot-eight pointed a long barrel silver revolver at the cashier of a West Cornwall Township Dollar General on May 25th. The suspect was wearing a black fedora, black sunglasses, black jacket, and blue jeans and was carrying a blue backpack. A similar incident with a similar suspect description occurred at a Turkey Hill in Brecknock Township on May 18th.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Several Hundred Dollars Of Baby Formula Stolen

(Dauphin County, PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police say hundreds of dollars' worth of baby formula was stolen from a grocery store in Dauphin County. It happened on May 17th at a Giant Food Store in South Hanover Township. Authorities hope the public will help them catch the perpetrator. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police in Harrisburg.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Robbery#Lebanon#Violent Crime#The Dollar General Store
98online.com

Police Pursue Pennsylvania Pierogi Pilferer

(From The Smoking Gun) JUNE 2–A burglar broke into a Pennsylvania residence and only stole a bag of pierogies valued at $10, according to police. The suspect, cops say, last month burglarized the apartment of Tyler Whyte, 26, who lives in Trout Run, a village 15 miles from Williamsport. The thief made off with a five-pound bag of Mrs. T’s brand pierogies, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report. Investigators valued the pilfered pierogies at $10.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WGAL

Police investigating shooting in Chambersburg, Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning in Chambersburg. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 500 block of South Main Street. Police said the shooting was an isolated case and the public is not in danger. Stay with WGAL for updates...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating Cumberland County fraud case

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lower Allen Township Police Department is attempting to identify two fraud suspects. Police say the two entered the Hartzdale Drive Walmart on May 10 and allegedly used stolen credit cards to fraudulently purchase prepaid phone cards totaling in excess of $2,000. Get...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man suspected of killing wife in Franklin County fatally shot by police in Virginia

A man is suspected of killing his wife in Franklin County before he was fatally shot by officers in Virginia, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators in Virginia said Derrick Avey, 42, was involved in a slow-speed pursuit in Hopewell, 20 miles south of Richmond on Wednesday afternoon. When police...
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Charged With Theft in Chester County

WEST CHESTER, PA — A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with multiple thefts by the West Chester Police Department. Authorities state that on May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 PM, West Chester Police were dispatched to the report of a retail theft that had just occurred at a business located in the 50 Block of E. Gay St. While on scene investigating the first retail theft, Police were dispatched to another retail theft that had just occurred at a business in the 700 Block of Miles RD. Through their investigation, officers determined that the same perpetrators were involved in both thefts. The vehicle they were operating was observed leaving town and a traffic stop was conducted. A white male, later identified as 33-year-old Steven Sweeney of Philadelphia, was taken into custody.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

School van crashes, ends up on roof in Middletown, Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A school van crashed Thursday morning in Middletown, Dauphin County. It happened shortly before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Harrisburg Pike/Route 230 and Geyers Church Road. Pennsylvania State Police said the school van was heading east on Harrisburg Pike and a BMW was heading north...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Lancaster Woman Charged With Theft From Giant Food Store

LANCASTER, PA — A resident of Lancaster has been arrested by the Manheim Township Police Department and charged with Retail Theft. Authorities state that 45-year-old Fior M. Vallejo was charged with Retail Theft on May 31, 2022 after employees of the Giant Food Store, located at 1605 Lititz Pike in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, contacted the police. Vallejo was reportedly witnessed concealing several items for sale and leaving the store without paying for them. The total loss was $59.45.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster police investigating sextortion scam

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a sextortion scam in Penn Township. Police responded for an online scam where a man reported meeting who he thought was a woman on the dating app Hinge. The man said he was asked to send photos of himself to the woman and responded with “regular” photos of himself.
LANCASTER, PA
WBRE

Pierogi burglar strikes in Lycoming County

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say someone broke into a Lewis Township home on May 20 and stole a bag of pierogies. The press release stated Troopers are looking for a suspect who stole a 5-pound bag of Mrs. T’s Pierogies from the victim’s residence and caused $10 worth of damage to […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania state police investigating two ‘student situations’ at Hempfield High School

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police are investigating two incidents involving students that happened at Hempfield High School Thursday morning. According to a letter to parents, the first incident involved a high school student wearing a gas mask on a school bus. The district said he was immediately removed from school property after they became aware of a social media post of the student wearing the mask with text that included a threat to the school.
wdac.com

Help Needed To Identify Jewelry Store Thieves

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police in Dauphin County are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a jewelry theft which occurred on May 9 of this year at the Kay Jewelers in the Colonial Park Mall. A female suspect fled with a 10 karat yellow gold diamond pendant which she had been looking at in the store along with a male suspect. Authorities released surveillance photos of the suspects and they can be seen below. Anyone with information which might lead to the identification and apprehension of these individuals is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656.
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDS woman killed in 3-vehicle crash on Route 422 in Berks

DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died in a multi-car crash. Alisha Weglinski, 46, of Reading, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner's office said. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. It happened around 12:40 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Police: Nearly $10,000 Extorted From Selinsgrove Man

SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state police are investigating reports of nearly $10,000 allegedly extorted over a seven-week period from 21-year-old borough resident. Police said the victim claimed $9,700 was deceptively taken from him between 8 p.m. March 16 and and 7 p.m. May 3.
SELINSGROVE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy