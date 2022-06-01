ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Texas' booming population is felt around Austin

By Asher Price, Mike Allen
 3 days ago

Data: U.S. Census Bureau ; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

The Lone Star State led the country in population growth last year, and Central Texas drove much of that increase.

The big picture: America's top 15 cities by percentage growth last year were clustered in Texas, Arizona and Florida, with a few in Idaho and one in Tennessee.

Why it matters: It's the latest sign that people in the U.S. are heading South and West to build new boomtowns , tech hubs and powerhouses .

Zoom in: Census Bureau data released last week showed Georgetown was the fastest growing city from July 2020 to July 2021 — increasing by 10.5%.

  • If that rate continues, the population will double in less than seven years.
  • Next was Leander (10.1%) ... and New Braunfels (8.3%) took fifth.

Between the lines: Once dependably conservative, these areas are now characterized by political crosscurrents as emigres from liberal Austin — and from around the world — head ever further out of town to buy their first homes.

  • We love the strip malls here — where you can find martial arts studios cheek-and-jowl with Polish kielbasa joints; Mexican bakeries next door to vacuum cleaner repair shops.

Flashback: Census data showed that four of the top 10 metro areas for population growth last year were in Texas.

  • The Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex, Houston and Austin metro areas took the top three spots.

AUSTIN, TX
