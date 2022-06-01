ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee births jumped 3.8% in 2021

By Adam Tamburin
Axios Nashville
Axios Nashville
 3 days ago

Data: CDC; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Tennessee births jumped 3.8% in 2021, according to new CDC data .

  • That amounts to 81,675 babies born here last year.

Why it matters: The Volunteer State helped drive a broader national trend — births across the country increased for the first time in eight years.

  • A total of more than 3.6 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2021, a 1% increase from 2020 levels, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports .

Flashback: U.S. births had been declining by an average of 2% every year since 2014, per the CDC data.

  • Births plunged 4% from 2019 to 2020, the early phases of the pandemic.

Of note: The percentage of national premature births, 10.48%, hit its highest reported level since representative national data became available.

  • In Tennessee, 11.29% of babies were born before 37 weeks in 2021, up from 10.93% in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Nashville

Tennessee needs baby formula

Data: Datasembly; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosThe baby formula shortage has been more pronounced in Tennessee than in the rest of the nation.Why it matters: The percentage of formula out of stock reached 54.7% in Tennessee, according to Datasembly, a retail software company. By comparison, the nationwide percentage was 43.1%.State of play: About three in four babies are fed formula by 6 months old as a complete or partial substitute for human milk, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.
TENNESSEE STATE
Salon

Largest-ever Medicare premium hikes: Biden just handed a huge “gift to McConnell” ahead of midterms

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Biden administration quietly announced last week that it will leave in place one of the largest-ever Medicare premium hikes for the remainder of 2022, despite federal health officials' decision to restrict coverage of the expensive and potentially ineffective Alzheimer's drug that drove the increase.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios Nashville

Tennessee leaders respond to the Uvalde massacre

Tennessee leaders were quick to condemn the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Texas, but their responses laid bare the deep ideological schism on the matter of guns.Why it matters: Some lawmakers seem willing to consider policy changes in the wake of the school shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead.But gun control measures remain unlikely in a state that regularly expands access to firearms.Driving the news: State Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) held a fiery press conference Wednesday, imploring Gov. Bill Lee and lawmakers to act.Clemmons said the starting point should be a special legislative session to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Axios

Tennessee college enrollment sinks

Fewer Tennessee high schoolers are going to college after graduation, according to data released Monday. Why it matters: Tennessee officials at every level of government have spent years trying to encourage more residents to pursue higher education. Enrollment rates dropping substantially during the pandemic is the latest sign of lagging interest.
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios

Reform to harsh school zone law brings hope to heartsick families

Hundreds of defendants imprisoned under Tennessee's harsh drug-free school zone law are now eligible for a second chance at justice. A new reform signed into law last month allows them to ask for resentencing. Cases are already working through the court system. Why it matters: Tennessee's original drug-free school zone...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Judge strikes bathroom law

A federal judge struck down a Tennessee law Tuesday that would have required businesses to post a public notice for allowing transgender people to use restrooms aligned with their gender identity.Why it matters: Tennessee has emerged as a leader in anti-trans legislation. LGBT+ advocates say the legislation, which passed into law last year, is offensive and transphobic.Driving the news: Nashville restaurateur Bob Bernstein, who owns Fido and Bongo Java, is a plaintiff in the suit filed by the ACLU, which argued the law violated the First Amendment. Bernstein's businesses allow individuals to decide which bathroom is most appropriate for them.U.S....
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Tennessee Republicans tell Axios what they'd do about mass shootings

Tennessee's top Republican politicians are emphasizing investments in mental health treatment and beefing up school security as the best tools to prevent more mass shootings.Driving the news: In the wake of the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, Axios asked top elected officials in state and federal government what policies they support to address mass shootings.No Republican leader from Tennessee supported firearm restrictions.Why it matters: The answers from Gov. Bill Lee, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty show the potential conservative policy push that could follow the Uvalde tragedy.Leadership responses...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Axios Nashville

Nashville, TN
41
Followers
127
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Nashville, anchored by Nate Rau and Adam Tamburin, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nashville

Comments / 0

Community Policy