ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines welcomes police to participate in Pride parade

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rJjNt_0fwmchrL00

Des Moines police are welcome at this year's Capital City Pride Fest Parade on June 12, but it's still unknown whether officers will participate, event spokesperson Jody Gifford tells Axios.

Why it matters: Pride organizers in multiple U.S. cities are yanking the welcome mat for officers in response to police shootings of Black Americans, and the event's origins honoring the Stonewall Riots against overpolicing, Axios' Russell Contreras reports .

Driving the news: San Francisco police are banned from wearing their uniforms while marching in the Pride parade later this month but are allowed to wear matching T-shirts . In response, the San Francisco Police Officers Pride Alliance announced they won't participate.

  • In Minneapolis , an LGBTQ advocacy group won't participate in the Twin Cities Pride festival this year due to the presence of police officers, which are required by local ordinances for safety.
  • Seattle police , meanwhile, are being asked to stay off festival grounds this year.

The big picture: Tensions have been building for a few years with places like New York City , and Albuquerque , New Mexico, limiting police participation in Pride events.

Yes, but: Denver police are also being welcomed back for this year's PrideFest parade, after being banned in 2021.

  • Officers and first responders will form a "marching contingent" for the parade.

Zoom in: The Des Moines Police Department has been a longtime partner of Capital City Pride, Gifford said.

  • Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios Des Moines officers have not formally participated in the parade in previous years but some department employees have on their own behalf.
  • It's uncertain whether any officers will participate this year but the department will be on hand to help patrol at the event, Parizek said.

Details: Pride events are planned across Des Moines for the next 30 days, with the big Pride Fest celebrations running June 10-12.

  • This year's parade returns from a two-year pandemic hiatus on June 12. It kicks off at noon at the Capitol.

Comments / 1

Related
KCCI.com

Families release statements after shooting at Cornerstone church in Ames

DES MOINES, Iowa — The community of Ames is mourning after two college students were killed outside Cornerstone Church. Eden Montang and Vivian Flores were both going to attend a college ministry event Thursday night when Montang's ex-boyfriend killed them, and himself. The Story County Sheriff confirms this was...
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Cajun Fest moves to Iowa State Fairgrounds’ venue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Cajun Fest returns to Des Moines this weekend for its fourth year. Cajun Fest will offer a taste of Louisiana with crawfish boils, gumbo, beignets, and more. A special Cajun-influenced beer will also be brewed by Confluence Brewing. “It started as a backyard thing, moved here from Louisiana, wanted to get […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

The latest on the deadly shooting outside of Ames church

AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Parade#Minneapolis Police#Police Shooting#Racism#Axios#Black Americans#Lgbtq#Pridefest#Capital City Pride
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014

An Iowa high school teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students on a trip to Costa Rica is now fighting allegations that he kissed an 18-year-old student in 2014. Chad Wieland of Oxford has filed a court petition seeking judicial review of an April decision by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. He alleges that […] The post Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

The Best Donuts In America Might Be In Waterloo

Name a more perfect creation than a fried piece of dough with frosting or jelly in the center... Friday, June 3rd is National Donut Day and to celebrate a compilation of some of the best donut spots in the country is out and one of them is pretty close to home!
WATERLOO, IA
K92.3

Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo Announces Delay in Opening

The new Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo was supposed to open one week from today but the owners of the park now say they'll have to delay the original June 10 opening. Let's start with the great news. Today is the opening day for Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo. The largest waterpark in Iowa, Gary Bertch and his family opened Lost Island in 2001. It recently was voted the 2nd best waterpark in America in a contest conducted by USA Today.
WATERLOO, IA
WHO 13

Authorities say gun violence is on the rise in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Numbers show gun violence is an issue in the metro. “Over the last couple years in the metro, we’ve seen an uptick in shootings,” Sgt. Michael Fong, with the Des Moines Police Department, said in a video on the DMPD’s Facebook page. Residents are starting to see the rising trends. “I […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa governor reacts to deadly shooting in Ames

GRINNELL, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is speaking out on thedeadly shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames. "It's just a senseless attack on those innocent people," said Reynolds. She knows there are still questions to be answered, but one thing is clear. "It was a targeted attack," she...
AMES, IA
Axios Des Moines

3 places to go for happy hour in Des Moines

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in Des Moines.1. DjangoHappy hour is held daily from 4-6pm and on Tuesdays, 4pm-close. You can get $2 oysters, $5 select appetizers, $5 classic martini, draft beer, and wine. Full menu here.Address: 1420 Locust St. Photo courtesy of Django2. Eatery AGet half-priced wine, draft beer, and pizza daily from 2-6pm.Address: 2932 Ingersoll Ave.3. Blue Sushi Sake & GrillSpecials include $5 house wine, $7 cocktails, and $10 (or less) sushi 2-5:30pm Monday-Saturday and all day Sunday.Address: 316 Court Ave. Photo: ATX Food Chronicles, courtesy of Blue Sushi Sake Grill
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Family, friends pay tribute to victims of Ames shooting

AMES, Iowa — Two young women lost their lives Thursday night while heading to a summer Bible study program. Authorities say Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, 33, shot and killed Eden Montang, 22, and Vivian Flores, 21, outside of Cornerstone Church. Both women were students at Iowa State University. Montang was a senior in the College of […]
AMES, IA
We Are Iowa

Cornerstone Church remembers women killed in Ames shooting

AMES, Iowa — Sitting shoulder to shoulder with hands clasped tight, friends and family gathered at Cornerstone Church Friday morning to pray, sing and grieve together. The morning after a deadly shooting in the church's parking lot, hundreds of people gathered for a prayer service mourning the loss of two Iowa State University students who attended the college ministry, The Salt Company.
Western Iowa Today

Update: Man who killed 2 outside Iowa church faced harassment case

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man who fatally shot two women before killing himself in the parking lot of an Iowa church had been romantically involved with one of the women and faced a court hearing next week on a charge of harassing her. They say 33-year-old Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, of Boone, pulled up in a pickup truck to 22-year-old Eden Montang, 21-year-old Vivian Flores and another woman just before 7 p.m. Thursday outside Cornerstone Church on the outskirts of Ames and began shooting with a 9 mm handgun. Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald says Montang and Flores were killed, and Whitlatch shot himself. The sheriff says the women were friends and students at Iowa State University who were walking together to the church for a weekly service.
AMES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Midwest Radar Shows Massive Mosquito Boom [VIDEO]

It's summer in the midwest and you know what that means... Roadwork! We've been dealing with road closures for weeks. Summer also means... mosquitos! YAY said no one ever. The little blood suckers are soon to be here en masse. Just this past February, Iowa State University gave an update on the status of the 2022 projections of the bug's whereabouts in Iowa. According to the story, three Iowa counties: Lee, Des Moines, and Polk County have established themselves.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 2nd, 2022

(Fairfield, IA) -- A judge has granted the change of venue request for one of the two teens accused in the murder of a Fairfield Spanish teacher. The judge agreed to move the first-degree murder trial of Willard Miller outside of Jefferson County. Miller is accused in the beating death of Nohema Graber last November. The new location for the trial hasn’t yet been determined. The other teen charged in the case -- Jeremy Goodale -- is also asking for a change of venue.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Axios Des Moines

Are there secret tunnels under Des Moines' demolished mobile home park?

Developers are on the lookout for secret underground tunnels that may have linked residences of a now demolished mobile home park on the city's south side, Neighborhood Development Corporation director Abbey Gilroy told Axios.State of play: The nearly 70-year-old Oak Hill Mobile Home Park was leveled in the last month to make way for new development. About two dozen households were relocated and a resident of one told Gilroy about the tunnels.Yes, but: The story could be an urban myth. The resident hadn't seen the tunnels, Gilroy said.The alleged location will be further examined when foundation work begins on a housing project later this year, Gilroy added.Of note: The tunnels were allegedly used to escape police or immigration officials, Gilroy said in recounting what she was told by the resident.👻 Thought bubble: This sounds like a storyline for a haunted Halloween attraction or television series.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
1K+
Followers
887
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy