Des Moines welcomes police to participate in Pride parade

Des Moines police are welcome at this year's Capital City Pride Fest Parade on June 12, but it's still unknown whether officers will participate, event spokesperson Jody Gifford tells Axios.

Why it matters: Pride organizers in multiple U.S. cities are yanking the welcome mat for officers in response to police shootings of Black Americans, and the event's origins honoring the Stonewall Riots against overpolicing, Axios' Russell Contreras reports .

Driving the news: San Francisco police are banned from wearing their uniforms while marching in the Pride parade later this month but are allowed to wear matching T-shirts . In response, the San Francisco Police Officers Pride Alliance announced they won't participate.

In Minneapolis , an LGBTQ advocacy group won't participate in the Twin Cities Pride festival this year due to the presence of police officers, which are required by local ordinances for safety.

Seattle police , meanwhile, are being asked to stay off festival grounds this year.

The big picture: Tensions have been building for a few years with places like New York City , and Albuquerque , New Mexico, limiting police participation in Pride events.

Yes, but: Denver police are also being welcomed back for this year's PrideFest parade, after being banned in 2021.

Officers and first responders will form a "marching contingent" for the parade.

Zoom in: The Des Moines Police Department has been a longtime partner of Capital City Pride, Gifford said.

Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios Des Moines officers have not formally participated in the parade in previous years but some department employees have on their own behalf.

It's uncertain whether any officers will participate this year but the department will be on hand to help patrol at the event, Parizek said.

Details: Pride events are planned across Des Moines for the next 30 days, with the big Pride Fest celebrations running June 10-12.