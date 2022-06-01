ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Surging mortgage rates make home buying more expensive for Dallas

By Brianna Crane
Axios Dallas
Axios Dallas
 3 days ago

Mortgage rates have surpassed 5% — the highest rates have been in years, according to data shared by Freddie Mac.

Why it matters: Low mortgage rates during the past two years made buying in a sellers' market more affordable.

  • In March 2022, median home sale values in Dallas were up 22% year over year, and now borrowing money is more expensive, too.
  • Already-fatigued buyers could be priced out of the market.
Data: Freddie Mac, Redfin; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Flashback: A year ago, mortgage rates were only about 3%.

  • If you took out a $300,000, 30-year mortgage loan in April 2021, your monthly principal and interest would be around $1,260, according to numbers shared by Freddie Mac.

State of play: Your monthly payment on the same type of loan in April 2022 (at 5%) would be $1,631.

  • That's $371 more per month; $4,452 a year; and $133,560 more over the life of your loan.

What's next: Mortgage rates are expected to rise throughout the year, averaging 4.6% for 2022 and 5% for 2023, according to Freddie Mac's trend forecast .

  • If demand cools because of rising rates, housing prices could stabilize.

Yes, but: We're still in a critical supply crunch , so inventory would have to catch up to the remaining demand for prices to actually cool.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Dallasites need to make more money to buy a home

Dallasites have to earn 39.5% more than a year ago to afford the region's median-value home, per the latest analysis by real estate company Redfin. The big picture: The income needed to afford a home has soared as limited inventory and strong demand drove up sale prices, and surging mortgage rates have made home loans more expensive.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Employable people not filling open jobs, discovered at an aviation contest in North Texas

A total of 74 aviation repair crews competed in Dallas last month at an international aerospace maintenance conference. Teams from American Airlines to the Royal Canadian Airforce tackled 27 different jobs on tight deadlines. North Texas students competed too, from Tarrant County College and Irving’s for-profit Aviation Institute of Maintenance, or AIM.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Business
CultureMap Dallas

Newest 7-Eleven store in Dallas comes with unheard-of amenity: a patio

Irving-based convenience store king 7-Eleven has opened a new store in Dallas with a previously unheard-of amenity: a patio. Located at 13635 Preston Rd. at the corner of Alpha Road, this is one of the chain's "Evolution Stores," a concept that strives to upgrade the convenience store model, serving as a testing ground featuring their latest products and innovations.
CBS DFW

COVID-19 cases creeping up in Dallas County

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Local experts said they're not pushing the panic button, but COVID cases are creeping up again in North Texas.        "We are continuing to see some slow and steady increases in the number of active cases. But that's still in the context of very low numbers," said Dr. Phil Huang, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.  Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, which tracks COVID cases in the county, reported a 15% rise in general population cases last week from two weeks earlier. President and CEO Steve Miff said to keep those numbers in...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Housing Prices#Freddie Mac
papercitymag.com

Dallas’ Best Donut Shops — For National Donut Day (Or Any Sweet Occasion)

Of all the sugary dishes I have to resist treating myself to on a daily basis, donuts may be number one. I’m typically successful in talking myself out of splurging on traditional cake or gourmet donuts, but some days you just need to give in. Thankfully, the perfect excuse is upon us this Friday, June 3 — National Donut Day.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Frisco’s Limestone Quarry Park Has A Hidden Waterfall

Have you ever visited Limestone Quarry Park in Frisco? DFW travel TikToker MyCurlyAdventures previously posted a video urging viewers to “hike to this waterfall near Dallas,” stating in the caption that this waterfall at Limestone Quarry Park is some of the clearest in the area for swimming. @mycurlyadventures.
FRISCO, TX
CW33

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Williams Chicken opening new location on Forest Lane in Dallas

Williams Chicken plans to open a new location in the coming months at 9811 Forest Lane, Dallas. The upcoming restaurant will be operated by the same franchise owner as the nearby location on Forest Lane, according to Williams Chicken. The restaurant serves white- and dark-meat chicken pieces, chicken sandwiches and wings as well as sides that include okra, corn and more. It has more than 30 locations spread throughout the North Texas region. 972-437-1716. www.williamschicken.com.
KDAF

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Waco

The Baylor Bears, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Dr. Pepper Museum and more fill the city of Waco, Texas with wonder and excitement. However, there's a newfound excitement out of Waco, thanks to a Texas Lottery win.
garlandjournal.com

SADDLE UP! 33rd TEXAS BLACK INVITATIONAL RODEO

Grab your cowboy hats, boots and buckles, and ride on over to the 33rd Texas Black Invitational Rodeo as the beloved event returns Juneteenth weekend on Saturday, June 18, at 7 p.m. at the Fair Park Coliseum. (Doors open at 6 p.m., and the Grand Entry Parade begins at 6:30 p.m.)
DALLAS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Affidavit: Man breaks into Dallas museum, destroys $5 million in art

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old was arrested Thursday for allegedly breaking into the Dallas Museum of Art and causing roughly $5 million in damages, The Dallas Morning News reported. Police told the newspaper that around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday night, Brian Hernandez “approached the museum’s glass doors with a metal chair” and began destroying […]
blackchronicle.com

3 Women Shot at Dallas Hair Salon, Gunman At-Large – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

The search is underway for a person who entered a Northwest Dallas hair salon Wednesday afternoon and shot three girls. Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell stated a person stopped his car at about 2:22 p.m. on the 2200 block of Royal Lane, walked throughout the buying heart car parking zone and entered the Hair World Salon.
DALLAS, TX
Axios

Preemie formula is nearly impossible to find in North Texas

Parents of babies born prematurely are being hit especially hard by the national formula shortage. Why it matters: Many preemies are given special formula that helps them gain weight throughout their first 12 months. These formulas are harder to substitute, and, for some babies, going without formula could be catastrophic.
TEXAS STATE
Axios Dallas

Dallas houses 300 people in rapid rehousing plan

More than 600 people from about 300 households have been housed since October as part of a public-private partnership to find homes for locals experiencing homelessness.Driving the news: The Dallas rapid rehousing program aims to move 2,700 people into housing by October 2023 through the use of American Recovery Plan Act housing vouchers and private donations to encourage landlords to accept the money. Why it matters: Overall homelessness in Dallas and Collin counties decreased this year, but chronic homelessness has drastically increased since before the pandemic. Chronic homelessness means someone hasn't been housed for a year or longer. By the...
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

Axios Dallas

Dallas, TX
42
Followers
112
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Dallas, anchored by Michael Mooney, Tasha Tsiaperas, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/dallas

Comments / 0

Community Policy