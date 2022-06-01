ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Large crowds lead to over 30 water rescues, drowning at Crab Island over Memorial Day weekend

By Sierra Rains, Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago
One person drowned and more than 30 swimmers were rescued from the Gulf of Mexico over Memorial Day weekend.

First responders saw a large increase in calls in Destin, where a man drowned Sunday after strong currents at Crab Island swept him away while he was trying to repair a pontoon boat. Four people who jumped off the boat were rescued.

There were 26 other calls for distressed swimmers in Okaloosa County, with Destin lifeguards performing 20 water rescues from Friday to Monday. Lifeguards in South Walton County rescued six people from the Gulf and one woman was hospitalized.

Destin Beach Safety Division Chief Joe D’Agostino said the number of rescues was slightly above average for the surf conditions. Yellow flags were flying in Walton and Okaloosa counties, indicating a moderate risk of rip currents, for most of the weekend.

“I don’t think it was record-breaking because we’ve rescued over 100 people in a day,” D’Agostino said. “This wasn’t our busiest by any stretch of the imagination, but it was still a busy weekend.”

Lifeguards save multiple lives

One visitor from Tennessee nearly drowned after getting caught in a possible rip current Saturday behind the Oceania hotel off Gulf Shore Drive in Destin. D’Agostino said a lifeguard saved the man’s life.

“He was unconscious and (the lifeguard) was able to paddle out, put him on a board and get him back to the beach,” D’Agostino said. “We were able to get a pulse back.”

The man initially was not breathing, but was resuscitated. He was then taken to an area hospital where he was last listed in stable condition with a good pulse that evening.

A bulk of the water rescues in Walton County occurred in Miramar Beach on Saturday when four people were pulled from the Gulf behind the Surf Hut restaurant off Scenic Gulf Drive.

One woman was reportedly speaking in short sentences while being taken back to shore. Her medical condition rapidly deteriorated and she was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Two other people required medical attention after being rescued from the water over the weekend, South Walton Fire District Beach Safety Director David Vaughan said. SWFD lifeguards also made three public assists.

“Public assists can be, a lot of times they are what I call the equivalent of embarrassment therapy,” Vaughan said. “We see somebody at the beginning stages of getting themselves in trouble or starting to realize they’re in distress. We go out and we help them and they’re fine.”

A lifeguard assisted two boys who appeared to be having trouble swimming in the Gulf on Saturday. Vaughan said the situation could have quickly deteriorated if the guard hadn’t stepped in to help.

“If he hadn’t been there, it would have been really bad,” Vaughan said.

Nine more people were pulled from the Gulf on Tuesday morning as Memorial Day crowds lingered and flag warnings were switched to single red. Single-red flags indicate potentially life-threatening rip currents and dangerous surf conditions.

Memorial Day marks start of summer crowds

Memorial Day weekend typically marks the beginning of an influx of visitors, which lasts throughout the summer.

Record numbers of visitors have been in the area since the COVID-19 pandemic, and although it has lessened some this year, beach safety officials said the holiday weekend was about on par with the past few years.

“Last year was completely record breaking, even after COVID. We saw record-breaking revenue and we expected it to drop off,” Vaughan said. “We were expecting maybe some flattening for the beginning of the summer kick off, and that didn’t happen.”

Vaughan said any time that more people are on the beaches it becomes “a statistical game,” and often leads to more rescues. Still, the season has started out with fewer swimmer fatalities than last year.

Officials believe part of that is due to more people heeding beach flag warnings during the most dangerous conditions on double-red flag days. Most of the season so far has been under rough surf conditions.

Last year’s drownings early in the season spurred a push for more education on the beach flag system, and Vaughan said 2021 marked the “first real rollout” of a $500 penalty for entering the water on double-red flag days in Walton County.

“The messaging is actually starting to work now, and the mood is better because as people were starting to roll into town and we had rough conditions, we had pretty good compliance,” he said. “What we’re seeing this year is kind of a reversion to that historical norm that when we go double-red, we typically don’t have to do as many water rescues because the water’s closed.”

As more people continue to flock to the beaches over the summer, visitors should remember to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and to keep up with their normal medical routines.

SWFD lifeguards responded to four medical calls over the weekend. A number of medical calls on the beach can be attributed to people not keeping up with their medications, Vaughan said.

Beachgoers also should remember to swim near a lifeguard and be aware of their surroundings in the event of an emergency. If caught in a rip current, Vaughan said swimmers should swim parallel to the shore and keep calm to conserve their strength.

Beach flag conditions are posted daily on Walton and Okaloosa county websites and social media channels. D'Agostino said it is important to keep in mind that the Gulf can be extremely dangerous under any conditions for those who are not good swimmers.

“We’re seeing a lot of people going in the water that can’t swim,” D’Agostino said. “If you can’t swim from one side of a swimming pool to the other without touching the bottom, you have no business being in the Gulf of Mexico under any flag conditions.”

Related
utv44.com

Gulf Shores seeking $6 million Little Lagoon restoration project

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A long-awaited effort to protect and restore one of Baldwin County's most important bodies of water is one step closer to reality. Spanning 10-miles and fed by a Gulf inlet, Little Lagoon in Gulf Shores is not only cherished by residents on its coastline, but fishermen, boaters, and nature lovers.
GULF SHORES, AL
WMBB

South Walton Fire District sees increase in water emergencies

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–With summer in full swing, many people are heading to the beaches of South Walton. Even seemingly calm waters can have dangerous rip currents which can turn any fun beach day into a tragedy. News 13 This Morning caught up with South Walton Fire District to provide safety tips you and […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

New ‘learning trail’ added at Ferry Park in Fort Walton Beach

On Friday, May 27, 2022, the United Way Emerald Coast unveiled their new “learning trail” at Ferry Park in Fort Walton Beach. “Today is all about creating a safe space for our children,” said Kelly Jasen, President & CEO of United Way Emerald Coast. “A place where they can thrive, a place where they can learn, a place where they can build stronger bonds with their caregivers.”
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

‘I had about 20 more minutes’: Veteran boater survives 10 hours stranded in water

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a veteran fishing guide stranded in the water for multiple hours during rough boating conditions. WBRC reports Kevin Olmstead, 53, has been a fishing guide and angler for years. He was recently wade fishing in the Mississippi Sound when he said conditions were starting to get too rough to stay.
FAIRHOPE, AL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Niceville, FL

Florida has many hidden gems, one of which is the city of Niceville. The city is renowned for its outstanding public schools with some of the best academic and sports programs. People also praise it for the light traffic, alternative routes, and easy access to interstates and water activities. The...
NICEVILLE, FL
utv44.com

ALEA helicopter deploys Gulf Shores, Orange Beach lifeguards to rescue swimmers

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency helicopter deployed Gulf Shores and Orange Beach lifeguards to save lives this Memorial Day weekend. The joint effort resulted in more than a dozen rescues in the Gulf of Mexico on a day when numerous swimmers tested the water.
The Trussville Tribune

Olmstead’s rescue comes with only minutes to spare

By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources The U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer said only minutes remained before he reached the point of no return. Kevin Olmstead of Fairhope, a veteran angler and fishing guide for more than 20 years, had been in the water in Mississippi Sound for 10 hours after […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WJHG-TV

Gulf Coast Jam expected to bring big economic boost over next four days

Growing up surrounded by the world’s most beautiful beaches may have had some dreaming of one day becoming a mermaid. Well, that dream is a reality for two local women. The Blake at Panama City Beach is getting ahead of the storm with hurricane season here. The assisted living facility is less than two years old and it’s built to handle a category four hurricane.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
getthecoast.com

Contractor chosen for new Brooks Bridge

Invest 91L (now Potential Tropical Cyclone 1) will not significantly impact our area with wind and rain. However, according to Okaloosa Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox, a swell associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone One will approach the Alabama and western Florida Panhandle beaches Friday, persisting into at least Sunday morning.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Paper Mill Final Days Midday LIVE

Tuesday, Gulf County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an area of Wewahitchka where they say mummified infant remains were found. Thursday the area was still being searched. Tourists coming for red snapper season helps Bay County’s economy. Updated: 18 hours ago. People can start baiting their hooks. It’s officially red...
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
niceville.com

Health advisory lifted for Destin Harbor

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla.— The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) has lifted a health advisory for the Destin Harbor. Sampling of the waters in that area have resulted in bacterial levels below the advisory level, DOH-Okaloosa said. For more information about the potential health effects of...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
gulfshores.com

Watch the Blue Angels Fly Over the Gulf Coast

From March through November, the Blue Angels perform at air shows across the country. On Sunday afternoons, it's not uncommon to see the Blues do a beach flyover as they return from their shows and head toward their home base in Pensacola. You can learn more about the Blue Angels and find their practice schedule and 2022 show information on our website.
PENSACOLA, FL
Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

