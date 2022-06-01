ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roper Technologies to sell majority stake in industrial business to PE firm

June 1 (Reuters) - Roper Technologies Inc said on Wednesday it would sell a majority stake in its industrial businesses to private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

