Traps have been set for Spotted Lanternfly in Chautauqua County in hopes that early detection can help stop a pest that feeds on fruit trees and grape vines. The Cornell Lake Erie Regional Grape Program received both circle traps and sticky band traps from the New York State Integrated Pest Management program. Several were attached to another invasive species, Tree of Heaven, as that’s a preferred host for Spotted Lanternfly.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO