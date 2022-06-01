Suspect In Custody After Social Media Post Threatening BISD Campus

According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, the following felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Justin Hayden Brown pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver-Drug Free Zone and was sentenced to Fifteen (15) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Further, Brown, on probation for the state jail felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance was revoked and sentenced to Two (2) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, State Jail Division.
Comments / 2