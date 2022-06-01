ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Suspect In Custody After Social Media Post Threatening BISD Campus

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a post on the Brownwood ISD Facebook page Wednesday morning:. Late last night...

San Angelo LIVE!

Driving While Intoxicated Arrests Top Fridays Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 11 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Friday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 11 arrests on Friday including the following: Christopher Castaneda was arrested for his second…
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Additional details revealed on arrest for threat against BISD

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Wednesday morning following a social media threat made against Brownwood ISD Tuesday night:. On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m. the Brownwood Police Department was contacted by agents with the FBI regarding an online threat to blow up a school building.
BROWNWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Bisd
San Angelo LIVE!

Crimes Against Children Top Wednesdays Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 18 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 18 arrests on Wednesday  including the following: Jesus Tobias was jailed for COMM aggravated…
SAN ANGELO, TX
dailytrib.com

Two Pampa residents charged with Marble Falls burglary, taking child

Authorities arrested two people in Santa Anna, Texas, who were wanted in connection with a Marble Falls home invasion and for taking a 1-year-old child from the residence. The child is the biological daughter of one of the suspects. Roberto Dominguez III, 25, and Allison Hulsey, 22, both of Pampa,...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
fox44news.com

Twenty year sentence for man in death of Belton teen

Belton, Tx (FOX44) – Twenty-year-old John Ryan Osborn has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Belton. Osborn had been is accused of shooting and killing Joshua Reyner January 2, 2020. Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said he had pled...
BELTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Search warrants lead to multiple arrests

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On May 24, 2022 Detectives with the SAPD street crime division executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1700blk of McGlothlin Street. Officers proceeded to search the residence and found approximately 100 Grams of Methamphetamine as well as 2oz of Marijuana. Three individuals were taken into custody and charged […]
fox44news.com

Two teenagers hospitalized in Harker Heights club shooting

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A shooting at a Harker Heights club sends two teenagers to the hospital. Police officers responded at approximately 1:37 a.m. Monday to Club Fuego, located at 704 Edwards Drive, in reference to a shooting. There were several callers reporting a disturbance involving gunshots in the parking lot.
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Bust in East San Angelo Nets 3 Arrests

SAN ANGELO– The federal Drug Enforcement Agency assisted the San Angelo Police Department in a drug bust last Tuesday. According to a press release from the San Angelo Police Department, on May 24, detectives with the SAPD's Street Crimes Division served a search warrant at a home on the 1700 block of McGlothlin St. in east San Angelo.  During the search the officers seized around 100 grams of methamphetamine. They also found a small amount of marijuana. For the meth, police charged Kayla Browne, 31, and Adam Muniz, 37, for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Muniz also had…
koxe.com

City of Coleman Names New Police Chief

COLEMAN – The Coleman City Council unanimously confirmed the appointment of new Police Chief Marty O. Baker at a council meeting held on Thursday, June 2, 2022. City Manager Diana Lopez advised the Council that after a long search for a Chief of Police for the Coleman Police Department, she was pleased to announce that Marty O. Baker was selected out of 18 applicants who submitted for the position.
COLEMAN, TX
ktxs.com

KTXS news reporter, producers, rescue lost family of puppies while working on story

ABILENE, Texas — The day started out just like any other for the news team at KTXS, until it got a little muddy... and a little furry. KTXS news reporter Marley Malenfant was out on a story with two of the KTXS producers; Shayla Hudson and Sarah Burns Friday morning at the Taylor County Health Department in Abilene when they ran in to a group of lost dogs while leaving an interview.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Accused San Angelo Murderer Sentenced to Decades in Prison

SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man was sentenced to 35 years in state prison Thursday morning for the murder of Kristian Rose. According to court documents, on Jun. 2, Jacob Martinez, 21, of San Angelo, pleaded guilty to his part in the murder. In exchange for the guilty plea, Martinez was sentenced to 35 years in prison and ordered to pay $5,795 in restitution. Martinez was arrested in Apr. 2019 for his role in the murder of Rose. In the case, Martinez had three other co-defendants: Brian Garcia, Alexis Jackson, and Joshua Jaquez. Garcia was sentenced to 50 years in Feb. for his role in the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
koxe.com

Six Receive Sentences in District Court

According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, the following felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Justin Hayden Brown pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver-Drug Free Zone and was sentenced to Fifteen (15) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Further, Brown, on probation for the state jail felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance was revoked and sentenced to Two (2) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, State Jail Division.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Christoval Woman Avoids Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to Shooting Neighbor's Cat

SAN ANGELO, TX – A Christoval women was sentenced in San Angelo Tuesday morning for shooting a cat. According to court documents, on May 31, Rebecca Keys Bilbo, 70, pleaded guilty to cruelty to non-livestock animals by poison, killing, or causing it serous bodily injury.  Bilbo was originally arrested for the offense in Oct. 2021. In an affidavit written by a deputy at the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Bilbo is accused of shooting her neighbors cat with a .22 rifle. During the investigation it was determined that a grey female cat was shot. The owner of the cat told deputies that the…
SAN ANGELO, TX

