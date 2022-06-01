Madison County home lost to fire Wednesday morning

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A fire damaged a home in rural Illinois early Wednesday morning.

The home was on Timber Ridge Road near St. Jacob, Illinois in Madison County. Firefighters from several nearby cities were called to help. A firefighter said the home is a total loss.

One person was inside the home just after 12 a.m. when the fire started. That person got out safely. It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Mike Border was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story wtih more informatin as it becomes available.

