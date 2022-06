GOSHEN, Ind. -- The first ever Water Fest will be hosted by the City of Goshen Stormwater Department on June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mill Street Park. Water Fest will include the unveiling of the 2022 storm drain mural art project, with a theme of raising awareness about clean city water and its connections to the city storm drains.

