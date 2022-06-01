ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Newly-designed WMBF First Alert Hurricane Center launches on first day of hurricane season

By Kristin Nelson
WMBF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – WMBF News has launched its newly-designed Hurricane Center to help you and your family prepare for hurricane season....

www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

First-ever Myrtle Beach Bowl Youth Clinic announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl Youth Clinic will take place on Tuesday, June 28 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. The Clinic is free and open to all children 7 to 12 years old—no football experience is necessary. To reserve your child’s...
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police detail road closures ahead of CCMF weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is making preparations ahead of next week’s Carolina Country Music Fest. Part of that preparation includes road closures for the festival, which is set to take place June 9-12. The following closures will be in effect as early as...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Lauren Clever, Former DRC Head, And City Of Myrtle Beach Part Ways

Lauren Clever, the former Director of The City of Myrtle Beach Downtown Development Office, and the City of Myrtle Beach administration agreed to mutually part ways. Mrs. Clever is no longer employed by the City of Myrtle Beach. Reorganized in 2019, the City of Myrtle Beach Downtown Development Office provides...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
WBTW News13

Potential Tropical Cyclone One forms near the Yucatan Peninsula

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Potential Tropical Cyclone One has formed near the Yucatan Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center. The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on the system at 5 p.m. Thursday. It’s expected to form into Tropical Storm Alex in the Gulf of Mexico by 1 p.m. Friday, according to the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Another chance for pop-up storms tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Stalled front will continue to bring cloud cover and chances for pop-up storms throughout the weekend. We’ll continue to have mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s across our area. Patchy fog will develop after midnight through tomorrow morning. Rain chances will remain very low this evening, however I cannot rule out a stray showers.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#First Alert#National Hurricane Center#Hurricane Seasons#Power Outage#Wmbf News#The Hurricane Center
WMBF

Gov. McMaster makes Horry County visit, encourages hurricane safety

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As part of South Carolina’s Hurricane Preparedness Week, Gov. Henry McMaster made a visit to Horry County Friday morning. McMaster was joined by a number of local and state officials including Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune, Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner and Horry County Emergency Manager Randy Webster to support his hurricane preparedness campaign.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Hurricanes’ close calls cause concern

The City of Charleston’s director of emergency management has some experience with hurricanes. From dangling from steel cables as a U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer to plucking people from the rooftops of hurricane-flooded houses to four years on city staff encouraging folks to evacuate before looming storms, Shannon Scaff has seen it all.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTW News13

Crews respond to car in pond near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a car in a pond Thursday near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore. Crews were called to a pond near the Carolina Opry on North Kings Highway, Moore said. A News13 crew was on scene as crews removed a silver Hyundai Elantra from the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
southerntrippers.com

13 Prettiest Islands In South Carolina To Escape To

In life’s busiest moments, it’s no surprise that you’ve probably found yourself thinking about making an escape to the prettiest islands in South Carolina. People from all over take time to visit South Carolina because of their heavily visited golf courses, the artistic scene, southern dishes, and of course, the beaches. The prettiest beaches South Carolina has to offer make the beach scene one for the books!
TRAVEL
WBTW News13

Vehicle fire affects traffic on I-95 in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle fire on I-95 is affecting traffic Thursday evening in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The incident happened near mile-marker 180, one mile south of Exit 181 at Highway 38, according to SCDOT. The right lane remained closed as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according […]
wbtw.com

Scattered showers linger into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Another hot and humid day on the docket. A clear start to the day, but isolated showers and thunderstorms began popping up around 2 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was even issued in Horry County around 4 p.m. Isolated thunderstorm events continue throughout the area into the evening commute. Rain becomes much more widespread around 7 p.m. and will continue into the overnight hours. Gusty winds, heavy downpours, and small hail are anticipated. The severe potential is “slight”, level 2/5. All counties were upgraded to level 2 potential around 12:45 p.m.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Stormy afternoon & evening on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Plenty of heat and humidity continues today ahead of an approaching cold front. The result? Showers and storms will become common by this afternoon and evening. TODAY. Highs today will climb into the upper 80s on the beaches and lower 90s by the afternoon hours....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy