New data suggests the U.S. housing market hit a turning point in its supply struggle in May, as active inventory recorded the first year-over-year increase since June 2019, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Housing Trends Report released today. At the same time, the median national home price soared to an all-time high of $447,000 and buyers snatched up listings a week faster than last year. The median listing price in Metro Phoenix hit an all-time high of $550,000 in May, a year-over-year increase of 22.2%.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO