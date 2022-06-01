ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Killed In Shooting At Glen Burnie Apartment Complex, Police Say

By Rachel Menitoff
 2 days ago

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning at a Glen Burnie apartment complex, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 4 a.m. at The Willows, an apartment complex near the corner of Warwickshire Lane and Allen Road, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Officers called to the scene in response to gunfire found the unidentified victim shot multiple times inside his car, police said. Police said he died at the scene.

No information about a possible suspect or motive behind the shooting was immediately released Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police department’s tip line at 410-222-4700.

Related
CBS Baltimore

Homicide Detectives Investigating Death Of Glen Burnie Man Found At Crash Scene

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating the death of a Glen Burnie man who was found Thursday evening at the scene of a crash, authorities said. Shortly before 7 p.m., officers were called to a crash in the 600 block of Millwright Court in Millersville, where they found a black sedan had crashed into two parked vehicles, Anne Arundel County Police said. The driver, 22-year-old Markail Keaven Johnson of Glen Burnie, had trauma to his body that was not related to the crash, police said. He died at the scene. Johnson’s remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy that will determine his cause of death. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot, Killed In East Baltimore Friday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in East Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of East Lanvale Street at 9:26 p.m. Once there, they found a 27-year-old man seated in a parked vehicle. The man had been shot in his shoulder, police said. Police conducted life-saving measures before the medics arrived, according to authorities. Medics to the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died a short time later, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Involved In Bel Air Car Crash Allegedly Points Gun At Other Driver, Flees, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Police are searching for a man suspected of pointing a gun at another person following a crash in Bel Air on Friday, according to authorities. Police responded to a two-vehcile crash about 3 p.m. in the 2400 block of Cresswell Road. One of the drivers involved in the crash allegedly pointed a handgun at the other driver before running away and leaving his vehicle behind, police said. He was described as a Black man who was wearing cargo shorts but no shirt. Officers placed two private schools on temporary lockdown following the incident, according to authorities. The lockdowns were implemented “out of an abundance of caution,” police said. Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted with the search for the man, according to authorities, and the Maryland State Police used a helicopter to search for him. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101
BEL AIR, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Southwest Baltimore Bank Robbery Suspect Ran Off With $2K, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Southwest Baltimore on Friday afternoon, according to authorities. Officers were alerted to a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 3200 block of West North Avenue at 12:17 p.m., police said. A Black male entered the bank and handed a note to a female bank teller. He told the bank teller that he would kill her family if she notified the police, according to authorities. The bank teller gave $2,000 to the male. He took the money and fled the area on foot, police said. Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Citywide Robbery investigators at 410-366-6341. People who wish to provide anonymous tips can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Offer Reward For Identity Of Boys On Motorbike During Shooting At Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police on Friday announced an $8,000 reward for information on two boys whom they are looking to identify following a deadly shooting at Inner Harbor, according to authorities. Police also released clearer pictures of the boys. The pictures show them riding on a blue moped. The shooting killed 17-year-old Neal Mack and injured two teenage girls. A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized while a 15-year-old girl suffered from a graze wound, police said. Anyone who knows the identity of one or both of the boys in the photos should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. People who would like to provide anonymous tips can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Injured In Shooting At West Baltimore Royal Farms, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting Thursday night at a Royal Farms store in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 8:43 p.m. to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, where the man, who had been shot in the hand. Police said he reported that he was shot at the Royal Farms in the 2200 block of W. Patapsco Avenue. Police said officers then responded to the store and found a crime scene. It is unclear whether the shooting happened inside the store. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call 410-396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Morning Temple Hills Shooting

One man was killed in a morning shooting in Temple Hills, authorities say. The unidentified male victim was pronounced dead on the scene around 11:30 a.m., on the 4400 block of 23rd Parkway, Thursday, June 2, Prince George's Police say. Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and motive...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Driver pulls gun during Overlea road rage incident, vehicle stolen in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, an individual attempted to break into a residence in the 9900-block of Berliner Place in Middle River (21220) via a window. At 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, an individual broke into a garage in the 7300-block … Continue reading "Driver pulls gun during Overlea road rage incident, vehicle stolen in Middle River" The post Driver pulls gun during Overlea road rage incident, vehicle stolen in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 28, Killed In Southwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man was killed early Thursday in a shooting in southwest Baltimore, authorities said. About 2:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 300 block of South Pulaski Street, where they found the unidentified victim shot, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man shot at Royal Farms store in southwest Baltimore, police say

A 19-year-old man was shot Thursday night at a Royal Farms store in southwest Baltimore, police said. City police said officers arrived just before 9 p.m. to an area hospital where the victim walked in seeking treatment for injuries to his wrist and finger. The victim told officers he was...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In North Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot multiple times Thursday night in North Baltimore, police said. Officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the 4200 block of St. Georges Street for a shooting, where they found a 29-year-old man shot multiple times in the torso. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Anyone with information in this murder is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
CBS Baltimore

Man In Stable Condition After Being Shot In Annapolis Beauty Salon, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in stable condition Thursday after he was shot in an Annapolis beauty salon, police said. We’re on the scene of a shooting at a beauty salon in Annapolis. Police say one man was been shot here. He’s at shock trauma. The suspect is on the loose. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ig013rhOcJ — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) June 2, 2022 Officers responded to the business in the 1900 block of Fairfax Road about 12:14 p.m. and tended to the victim, who was flown to a local trauma center for treatment, the police department said. He is now listed in stable condition. Detectives are investigating the sthooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-260-3439. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
fox5dc.com

Maryland man arrested for murdering infant son

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. - Maryland State Police arrested a man Friday on homicide charges in connection to the murder of his 2-month-old son last month. Police say the suspect, Sean Casey Pierce, 49, of Baltimore, Maryland, is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, first-degree child abuse resulting in death, first-degree child abuse resulting in severe physical injury, second-degree child abuse, neglect of a minor and related charges in the death of his infant son, Chance Pierce.
FEDERALSBURG, MD
