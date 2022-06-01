ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restoring middle-wage jobs

By Monica Eng
 3 days ago

Illinois is seeing growth in high- and low-wage jobs while the state's middle-wage positions decline, as they have in many parts of the country. Why it matters: Commissioned by the General Assembly, yesterday's Illinois Future of Work Report suggests the trend will continue through at least 2028. It notes...

Axios Columbus

Ohio Capital Budget promises Intel more tax breaks

The state of Ohio continues to roll out the economic red carpet in support of Intel's new megaproject in Licking County.Why it matters: Fiscal analysts estimate additional incentives from the state capital budget will cost Ohio hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue.State of play: Ohio had already offered Intel nearly $2 billion in incentives, including direct payments, infrastructure improvements and a slew of tax credits.That doesn't include additional grant funding from the state's private economic development arm, JobsOhio, and a city tax abatement from New Albany.Details: The budget exempts Intel from paying a commercial activity tax on equipment costing more than $100 million.It also exempts it from paying state sales tax on some equipment used for construction, manufacturing and research and development. Yes, but: Included is a clawback provision that would let Ohio recoup lost funds if Intel doesn't uphold its promise to create thousands of high-paying jobs.What they're saying: Research group Policy Matters Ohio argues the state should have given citizens more time to consider the weight of these incentives before approving them, the Ohio Capital Journal reports. "These new exemptions can't possibly be subject to sufficient scrutiny in a day's time," the group contends.
OHIO STATE
Axios Detroit

Michigan CEOs make (even more) big bucks

CEO pay is rising for some of Michigan's biggest public companies. Why it matters: Worker pay hasn’t kept pace despite top corporate leaders receiving record high pay in 2021 nationally — a fact exacerbated by crazy inflation and the pandemic. Chief executives earned 254 times more than the median worker in 2021, per an analysis from corporate leadership data firm Equilar. Zoom in: Three Michigan CEOs appear on Equilar's list of top executive pay at the 100 biggest companies by revenue in the U.S. last year. Roger Penske, head of Bloomfield Hills-based Penske Automotive Group, made $7 million, a 17% raise. Marc Bitzer of Benton Harbor-based appliance maker Whirlpool earned $15.7 million, a mere 4% increase.Jim Fitterling of Midland-based chemical company Dow took in $20.2 million, a hefty 21% raise. Yes, but: This study is an early look — thousands of companies hadn't yet filed the relevant statement to the SEC by the time of its publication.
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

3. Channel surfing for climate plans

Last month, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot released a new Climate Action Plan for the city with 51 goals to be met — the fourth such plan to be introduced by three Chicago mayors over a little more than a decade. Why it matters: In cities like Chicago, when climate...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Walmart adding 4 fulfillment centers, 4,000-plus jobs

Your future Walmart online orders could soon arrive faster. Driving the news: The nation's largest retailer announced Friday that it will open four "next generation" fulfillment centers over the next three years, which will provide 75% of the U.S. with next- and two-day shipping on millions of items. The company...
JOLIET, IL
Axios

5. "Megadrought" threatens Arizona water cutbacks

Arizona and the other six Western states that are part of the Colorado River Basin are in the midst of a 22-year "megadrought" that ranks as the region's worst in 1,200 years. Why it matters: If the situation worsens, restrictions on outdoor residential water use could be only a couple of years away, Arizona Department of Water Resources director Tom Buschatzke tells Axios.
Axios Seattle

Hot seat: Strickland defends Democrats' work on gun control

Washington state's newest member of Congress says the best way to pass federal gun control legislation is for voters to turn out and elect more Democrats this November. U.S. Rep. Marilyn Strickland, D-Tacoma, made those comments to Axios two days after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.Driving the news: During an interview for Axios Seattle's Hot Seat series last week, Strickland said that although Democrats control the House and have a tie-breaking vote in the U.S. Senate, that's unlikely to be enough to pass major gun-control legislation.What they're saying: Strickland, who was elected in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado COVID hospitalizations rise nearly 40% amid latest wave

Data: N.Y. Times; Note: Case counts may be affected by Memorial Day disruptions to reporting; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado's COVID wave appears to be outpacing the majority of the country and is leading to more hospitalizations across the state. By the numbers: The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 spiked nearly 40% this week compared to a week earlier, with 225 people admitted as of Tuesday, the latest state data shows.In the same time period, Colorado's positivity rate based on PCR test results rose to 12% — 7 percentage points above the key benchmark that sounds the alarm for public health officials.Three counties — Boulder, Broomfield and Jackson — have moved to the CDC’s highest-risk level, and masking is recommended indoors in those areas. Denver remains at medium-risk. What they're saying: "It's fair to assume the virus is fairly widespread," Beth Carlton at the Colorado School of Public Health told the Denver Post. "Whatever hope of a plateau there was last week is gone for now."What to watch: Research suggests new Omicron variants expected to emerge in the future may keep case levels high — and even potentially outrun the vaccines designed to fight them, Axios' Tina Reed reports.
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Chicago stops reporting lead test results

Chicago started offering free home water tests for lead levels in 2016 and shared thousands of results a year as part of the process. But an Axios analysis of reported results shows that beginning in August 2021, the water department abruptly stopped reporting new results to the public and even to one homeowner whose water was tested.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Louisiana passes bill to make mailing abortion pills a crime

The Louisiana state Senate on Friday passed a bill that would prohibit pregnant people from getting abortion pills via mail. Driving the news: The bill makes "delivering, dispensing, distributing, or providing" an "abortion-inducing drug" to a pregnant person a crime, and requires patients to take the medication in person, despite federal guidance that says that it is safe to access the pills via telemedicine.
LOUISIANA STATE
Axios

NOAA forecasts a hot summer in Iowa

Expect a hot summer in Iowa. Driving the news: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's new summer temperature outlook is predicting a 40%-50% chance that the entire state of Iowa will experience above-average temperatures from June through August. The big picture: Although NOAA rarely flags below-average temperatures in the summer...
IOWA STATE
Axios

New York passes bill raising age to buy, own semi-automatic rifles

New York's legislature passed a bill to ban anyone under 21 years old from buying or owning a semi-automatic rifle, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: The legislation passed in the wake of multiple mass shootings throughout the country, including an attack that saw 10 people killed in Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Axios

Liz Cheney: GOP in "cult of personality" around Trump

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said that there is "absolutely a cult of personality around Donald Trump" in the Republican party, in a new interview with "CBS Sunday Morning." Why it matters: Cheney, who serves as vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, has been vocal in her criticism of former President Trump and congressional Republicans supportive of him. Trump has campaigned heavily for her primary opponent.
WYOMING STATE
Axios

New York passes bill banning under-21s from buying semi-automatic rifles

New York's legislature passed a raft of new gun-safety bills on Thursday night, including a measure banning anyone younger than 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle. Driving the news: The legislation follows a spate of mass shootings in recent weeks, including an attack at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket...
POLITICS
Axios Twin Cities

The restaurant chains missing from Minnesota

If In-N-Out Burger came to the Twin Cities, Axios readers would be thrilled. Spoiler alert: The California chain is expanding very slowly, so don't expect one here anytime soon. Driving the news: In writing about the quick arrival and departure of Krispy Kreme in the Twin Cities 20 years ago, we asked readers last week which chain they want to see here most. Here are your answers:Mark K.: I'd love to see either Fazoli's (Italian) return to the Twin Cities or Captain D's (seafood)!Marilyn C.: Wagamama, a British chain now entering the U.S. market. YUM. Tom T.: We need Krispy...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Open Streets and WaterFest: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

🪁 Tour the new "Paper Dialogues" exhibit at the American Swedish Institute, then make your own paper kites at the museum's family-friendly Lawn Party Friday night. $20 adults, $5 kids.✏️ Remember the giant No. 2 pencil sculpture under construction at Lake of the Isles? Its official unveiling and "sharpening" will be held Saturday at 2pm. Free. ⛵️ Get out on Lake Phalen Saturday for St. Paul's WaterFest. No boat? No problem. Attendees can take a free sailboat cruise or borrow kayaks, canoes and more. Free. 🆓 Bring what you don't want and take what you need at the June Really...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
