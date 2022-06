Trope Publishing Co. is releasing "LGBTQ+ Icons" today, a book version of an exhibition of LGBTQ+ portraits by Chicagoans David Lee Csicsko and Owen Keehnen. The book features portraits and bios of 50 LGBTQ+ figures and is aimed at folks 12 and older. What they're saying: This is a great...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO