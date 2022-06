In this episode, we catch up with Seneca Lake Watershed Steward Ian Smith. The Nine Element Plan for the Seneca-Keuka watershed has been finalized and sent to the state DEC for approval. A Nine Element Plan (9E) is a quantitative watershed-based management plan similar to the EPA’s Total Maximum Daily Load plan but non-regulatory and geared more specifically towards addressing non-point source pollution. This multi-year project will identify the type, scale, cost, and location of the water quality improvement projects needed to protect the lakes from excessive levels of nutrient pollution through a rigorous scientific process.

