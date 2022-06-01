ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Judge Rules In Favor Of County

By Amy Adams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe statue of a confederate soldier on the Daviess County courthouse lawn has been...

WISH-TV

5 Indiana mayors renew call for expanded gun background checks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nationwide group of mayors including five from Indiana on Thursday renewed its call for the Senate to approve two gun control measures. Following the 2019 mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, the U.S. Conference of Mayors sent then-Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, and then-Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer, a letter urging them to support two gun control bills the House had approved.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 Lawrence County Jail supervisors charged in separate incidents

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Two Lawrence County Jail supervisors are facing charges after separate investigations by Indiana State Police. Michael L. Haag, age 55, of Bedford, was charged with assisting a criminal, and 46-year-old Dustin Allen, of Mitchell, was charged with domestic battery. Their cases are not related. Haag’s charge stems from a March incident […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

New Aqua Park and Campground Coming to Pike County

The Pike County Economic Development Corporation says a new outdoor development will soon be underway. Old Ben Boy Scout Reservation, located off Highway 56 in the Winslow area, will be redeveloped as Old Ben Aqua Park and Campground. Executive Director of the Pike County EDC, Ashley Willis, says this is...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Offenders at an Indiana prison give back to a Terre Haute museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Offenders at one Indiana prison are giving back to the community. A furniture factory was established at the Pendleton Correctional Facility about seven years ago. It's run almost entirely by offenders who work to create handmade items. The facility donated several pieces of furniture to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Permitless Carry Begins July 1st

With the upcoming changes to Indiana’s handgun law the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office would like to take a moment to reflect:. Before July 1st Indiana’s Proper Person law prevented certain individuals from obtaining a handgun permit including:. A person with a misdemeanor conviction showing aninability to safely...
14news.com

Lawsuit filed against Ascension Health after religious discrimination claims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At least 60 Indiana hospital employees have filed a class action complaint against Ascension Health over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. At least five of the 60 people listed as defendants in the complaint are from the Tri-State. Indiana employees accuse the hospital operator of religious discrimination...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

New Affordable Housing Coming To Evansville

Another first for Evansville is in the planning phase. The Board of Public Works approved a contract between the city and the Community Action Program of Evansville worth over a quarter million dollars. Two homes will be built from shipping containers. The affordable housing units will be in the Cedar...
WTWO/WAWV

VCSC retrieves books previously discarded in dumpster

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some books from a local elementary school that’s closing have been retrieved after being discarded, according to the Vigo County School Corporation. The books were found in a dumpster at Meadows Elementary, which is being closed due to consolidation. After an outcry from the community spurred on by a local […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

40-year-old Nicholas Dosch of Odon was arrested Wednesday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Theft, Trespassing, Burglary, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Dealing Methamphetamine. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center late last night after a breaking and entering was reported. No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

FireKing in southern Indiana hiring permanent workers to replace striking employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- FireKing is moving forward in hiring permanent workers as its previous employees continue a strike. The company in New Albany, Indiana, began hiring temporary workers last month to replace of those on the picket lines. It has now begun making those temp workers permanent employees. In...
WTHI

The Vigo County School Corporation responds after social media post shows trashed books at Meadows Elementary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 tracked down answers after hearing from many of you about books found in a dumpster at the newly-closed Meadows Elementary in Terre Haute. We received links to a Facebook post with photos showing books piled up inside a dumpster. The person who created the post, Angie Tanner, says she found the books in a dumpster on Wednesday morning.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man sentenced to prison on possession of meth charge

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced Dakota A.W. Stinson to 6 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after he pleaded guilty to possession of meth as a part of a negotiated plea agreement with the State of Indiana. Stinson, 28, pleaded guilty to the...
BEDFORD, IN

