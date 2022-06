Someone is getting $5,000 from the State of Alabama for the capture of inmate Casey White. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey would not identify the recipient of the reward money. White, 38, who escaped from an Alabama jail, was captured in Evansville, while his accomplice, Vicky White, no relation, a guard at the jail, committed suicide before she could be captured during a car chase May 9.

