Two upcoming Buxton projects were highlighted at a lightly-attended meeting on Thursday night, June 2, that was hosted by the National Park Service (NPS). The meeting centered on the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse repair project and the Lighthouse Road pathway project, and was held as part of an ongoing public scoping period, where the public’s input is being sought on the direction of the two endeavors.

BUXTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO