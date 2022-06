Two Tax Increment Financing applications will be going before the Vandalia City Council next week for possible approval after the TIF Committee held discussion and made a recommendation on each during a committee meeting on Thursday afternoon. The committee heard a request from the Vandalia Park District, represented at the meeting by Steve and Kyle Hawkins. The Park District is looking to do an electrical upgrade at Rogier Park which would include three “power stations” at three different locations and each would have ten plug-ins or outlets at each and outlets would also be added to the light poles. Steve Hawkins explained that the upgrades would help with the various uses at the park by groups, churches and more and they could look to have new things like food trucks and such at the park and open it up to new possibilities. The electricity and outlets would be available for use for anyone at any time. The park district received two bids for the work with one being for $7400 and another at $9800 and would look to take the low bid and is asking for TIF funds in the amount of the full $7400. Committee member Bret Brosman made a motion to recommend the full amount of $7400 and the motion was seconded by committee member Sandy Michel before being approved by the committee by a vote of 4-2 with one committee member abstaining from the vote due to being on the park district board.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO