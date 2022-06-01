ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitland, WA

Cougar mauls 9-year-old at church camp in Washington state

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A cougar attacked a 9-year-old girl who was playing hide-and-seek at a church camp in Washington state, seriously wounding her.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says Lily A. Kryzhanivskyy and two other children were playing in the woods Saturday at the camp near the small town of Fruitland. She jumped out to surprise her friends when the cougar attacked.

Adults rushed to help and found the girl covered in blood. She was airlifted to a hospital, where she had surgery for multiple wounds to her head and upper body.

The wildlife agency says Lily was released from the intensive care unit Monday and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

