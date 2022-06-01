Once on the loose, south Georgia monkeys now captured, returned to owners

pata monkey

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Department of Natural Resources alerted residents about monkeys being on the loose.

Over a week later, the monkeys have now been found.

Officials said the two monkeys were patas monkeys, which are some of the fastest in the world.

The animals can reach speeds of up to 30 mph in just seconds.

The patas monkeys are legally owned and the owners were contacted.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reports that the search is over, and the monkeys are home.

Officials says more information will be available once the Department of Natural Resources has completed its investigation.

